WWE NXT Preview 7.13.21

Last week’s edition of NXT was The Great American Bash. We saw three title matches, a title changed hands and a superstar made their return. We were also introduced to the eight competitors in the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament.

Tonight we witness the fallout from The Bash and the NXT Championship is on the line tonight with a special guest referee.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - A major opportunity is there for the taking as Ikemen Jiro meets Duke Hudson in the opening match of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament.

Eight competitors will vie to be the last man standing, but only Jiro or Hudson will be able to send a massive message with an opening win to the competition. The full field was announced at NXT Great American Bash and also includes Carmelo Hayes, Andre Chase, Trey Baxter, Josh Briggs, Joe Gacy and Odyssey Jones.

Who will be standing tall Tuesday night after the opening match of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament?

Preview (via WWE) - NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano have had some recent run-ins, resulting in chaos throughout the Capitol Wrestling Center. The two rivals will wage war for the coveted NXT Title with the imposing Samoa Joe tapped as special guest referee to maintain order.

Whether foolish or fearless, Gargano hasn’t been afraid to poke the bear that is the NXT Champion. The first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion targeted Kross in the Capitol Wrestling Center parking lot and lobbed insults during last week’s face-to-face encounter. It’s clear Gargano has awakened a rage within.

Kross’ reign as NXT Champion has been unassailable, as the larger than life Superstar holds an undefeated record in singles competition on the black-and-gold brand. Johnny Wrestling survived a Tornado F-5 from Kross in the Fatal 5-Way at NXT TakeOver: In Your House and nearly battled all the way back for another championship victory.

What will happen when the two combatants collide one-on-one? And will Samoa Joe be forced to impose his will to keep them in line?

Don’t miss the epic NXT Title showdown this Tuesday at 8/7 on USA Network!

