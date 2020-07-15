WWE NXT Preview (7/15/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University and is headlined by Io Shirai defending the NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox as well as the fall-out from Keith Lee's double-championship victory over the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all-time, Adam Cole, last week.

Let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

Io Shirai Defends The NXT Women's Championship Against Tegan Nox

Preview (via WWE) - Tegan Nox's road to the top has been long and arduous, but now she’s finally one win away from the mountaintop as she challenges Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard has overcome as much adversity as anyone in the history of the black-and-gold brand to get to this point, battling back after several devastating knee injuries. She returned last year from MCL, LCL, ACL and menisci tears suffered in the 2018 Mae Young Classic after she had already come back from a previous ACL tear.

But Nox says she is done with sympathy and is ready to prove herself as being among the best in NXT. And she looked the part two weeks ago, surviving a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match against Candice LeRae, Mia Yim and arch-nemesis Dakota Kai to earn this opportunity.

Though her reign as champion only began last month at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Shirai has been one of the measuring sticks in NXT. Since finally capturing the NXT Women’s Title, The Genius of the Sky is on top of her game and as confident as ever.

NXT & North American Champion, Keith Lee Addresses The NXT UniversePrev

Preview (via WWE) - Keith Lee will be on NXT tomorrow night to usher in NXT’s Limitless era.

Lee made history last week, closing out The Great American Bash by ending Adam Cole’s record-breaking NXT Championship reign. He adds NXT’s top prize to his mantle alongside the North American Title and is now the black-and-gold brand’s first double champion.

Now with two titles to his name, Lee is certain to face an extraordinarily long list of challengers. And might it include Karrion Kross?

Kross and Scarlett were seen looking on during Lee’s victory celebration. Given Kross’ path of destruction and his willingness to take on anyone, might he have Lee and his newly won NXT Title in his sights?

Damian Priest Looks For Revenge Against Cameron Grimes

Preview (via WWE) - Cameron Grimes said he was moving on to bigger and better things, but Damian Priest is focused on unfinished business as he seeks payback in a rematch with The Technical Savage.

Their rivalry began last month when Grimes derided Priest for not being able to defeat Finn Bálor like he had, though The Technical Savage only knocked off The Prince due to Priest’s own interference against Bálor.

That earned Grimes a fist to the face backstage. He retaliated by slashing Priest’s tires and later attacking The Archer of Infamy in the parking lot at Full Sail before they were scheduled to compete.

Grimes defeated the less-than-100-percent Priest and claimed he was ready for a new challenge. Priest had other ideas, securing this rematch from NXT General Manager William Regal.

