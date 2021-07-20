WWE NXT Preview 7.20.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Karrion Kross successfully defend his NXT Title against Johnny Gargano, Xia Li challenged Raquel Gonzalez for the title plus the return of Mandy Rose.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The Diamond Mine have announced their presence in a big way with Bobby Fish and Kushida on the receiving end of their brutality thus far.

Fish & Kushida will band together for payback against Roderick Strong & Tyler Rust in tag team action next week.

The group announced their presence with a beatdown of Kushida and followed that up with Rust’s victory over Fish.

Will Fish & Kushida find strength in numbers, or will The Diamond Mine apply too much pressure?

Preview (via WWE) - Raquel Gonzalez has feared no one in her dominant reign as NXT Women’s Champion, but Xia Li & Tian Sha present a whole new set of circumstances.

Next week on NXT, Big Mami Cool and Li will meet with the NXT Women’s Title on the line. Following a victory by Dakota Kai over Ember Moon, Li stormed to ringside to confront Gonzalez and reveal her intentions of taking the championship.

Will Gonzalez continue her dominance and vanquish the warrior of Tian Sha?

Don’t miss the NXT Women’s Title clash Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

