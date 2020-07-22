WWE NXT Preview (7/22/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University and is headlined by Karrion Kross taking on Dominik Dijakovic.

Let's see what else tonight has in-store for us.

Karrion Kross Takes On Dominik Dijakovic

Preview (via WWE) - Karrion Kross clearly has his sights set on new NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee, but count Dominik Dijakovic among those who think not even Kross can stop Lee.

That perspective led to a heated exchange last week, which will spill into the ring this week.

After Dijakovic suffered a hard-fought loss to Lee and shared his belief that Kross could not defeat Lee, Kross confronted Dijakovic in the backstage area and launched him over a barricade. The Rare Breed was momentarily unresponsive after suffering undisclosed injuries.

That was only a taste of the doom Kross is capable of inflicting, though Dijakovic represents one of his toughest challenges since his arrival in NXT. However, it’s a test Kross certainly must conquer if he’s to get the title opportunity against Lee that he appears to covet.

NXT General Manager, William Regal Has A Huge Announcement

Preview - After promising a 'Huge' announcement, for tonight, what will NXT General Manager, William Regal have to say and will it change the Black & Gold brand's landscape forever?

Dexter Lumis Battles Killian Dain

Preview (via WWE) - Dexter Lumis and Killian Dain are set to go one-on-one, and it all started with a spilt coffee.

Love him or loathe him, the NXT Universe can thank Robert Stone for setting into motion the events that led to this matchup. During his failed recruitment of Shotzi Blackheart, Stone unknowingly tossed his coffee directly into Dain, whose incensed response led to Stone being run over by Blackheart’s tank.

Stone ran into Dain again last week, though this time, a drawing of that incident by Lumis drew Dain’s ire, and he demanded Stone get him a match against Lumis.

Now that Stone delivered, what will happen when two of NXT’s most intense competitors square off?

