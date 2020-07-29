WWE NXT Preview (7/29/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University and is headlined by a triple-threat match to qualify for the North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX, next month.

Let's see what tonight has in-store...

Finn Balor Battles With Dexter Lumis & Timothy Thatcher To Earn A Spot In The North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver 30

Preview (via WWE) - Bronson Reed has already punched his ticket to the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX. Which Superstar will be the next to join him?

The Triple Threat Match Series continues Wednesday night with another spot in that bout on the line, and this one will be decided between Finn Bálor, Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher.

One of the few things missing from Bálor’s long list of accolades is an NXT North American Title reign, which he’s laser-focused on rectifying. The Prince has been a one-man wrecking crew since returning to the black-and-gold brand, likely making him a strong favorite should he advance to TakeOver — where he knows a thing or two about winning a Ladder Match.

Thatcher has quickly established himself as one of the most dangerous men in NXT. From taking down Matt Riddle in the first-ever NXT Fight Pit to a pair of wins over Oney Lorcan, Thatcher has proven that his mat acumen is as strong as anyone else’s in WWE.

Meanwhile, the wildcard in the equation may be the enigmatic Lumis. The NXT Universe still has no idea what makes The “Tortured Artist” tick, but that may not matter given his unassailable abilities inside the squared circle and his wins over Roderick Strong and Killian Dain in recent weeks.

Keith Lee Addresses Karrion Kross

Preview (via WWE) - Last Wednesday, Karrion Kross unleashed a brutal attack on Dominik Dijakovic as Keith Lee watched, smashing the steel ring steps into the NXT Champion’s close friend, then putting Dijakovic to sleep as Lee watched.

This Wednesday on NXT, Lee will respond to the ruthless message Kross sent him. What will the NXT Champion have to say as doomsday continues to envelop the black-and-gold brand?

Johnny Gargano Takes On Roderick Strong

Preview (via WWE) - Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong may not have gotten the opportunity they were seeking, but they will have a chance to take out their frustrations on each other when they face off this Wednesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Their spat began last week during a backstage confrontation with Bronson Reed prior to their Triple Threat Match for a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX. Neither Gargano nor Strong advanced, as Reed won after flattening Strong (and Gargano’s hand) with a top-rope splash after Johnny Wrestling spiked Strong with a One Final Beat DDT.

The two former NXT North American Champions weren’t finished with each other, though, and they escalated tensions on social media.

NXT General Manager, William Regal took notice, making a one-on-one match.

The NXT Universe figures to be in for a treat with a battle between two of the black-and-gold brand’s best technicians, but who will come out on top?

Mercedes Martinez Makes Her Debut With The Robert Stone Brand Against Shotzi Blackheart

Preview (via WWE) - Is Shotzi Blackheart ready for Mercedes Martinez to enter the ball pit?

After defeating Robert Stone’s client Aliyah last week on NXT and subsequently smashing Stone’s good leg with her tank, Blackheart was met with a vicious boot to the face courtesy of Mercedes Martinez.

The reason for the attack? Martinez wanted to join The Robert Stone Brand right on sight, to which the involuntarily seated Stone enthusiastically agreed.

It now seems Martinez’s first item of business as a member of the brand is to take out Blackheart for good.

