WWE NXT Preview 8.10.21

Last week on WWE NXT we saw Trey Baxter advance to the semifinals of the NXT Breakout Tournament, Ridge Holland made his return to in-ring competition and Kyle O’Reilly took out Adam Cole.

Tonight WWE NXT returns to it’s home on the USA Network as we continue on the road to NXT TakeOver 36.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Ilja Dragunov will smash his way into the Capitol Wrestling Center for the first time. The Mad Russian will make his first appearance on NXT, as the NXT UK Championship rematch with WALTER approaches.

What havoc will Dragunov bring to the black-and-gold brand?

Preview (via WWE) - Dakota Kai shook the WWE Universe and the NXT Women’s Championship picture with the shocking kick heard ‘round the world to her teammate and friend. Raquel Gonzalez is ready to respond to Kai’s actions and her targeting of the title.

On Monday it was announced that Gonzalez and Kai would meet for the NXT Women's Title at NXT TakeOver 36.

With the title clash on the horizon, what message will Big Mami Cool have to deliver?

Preview (via WWE) - Ember Moon will return to the ring for a matchup with the fast-rising Sarray this Tuesday on the black-and-gold brand.

In her last match, Moon lost to Dakota Kai nearly a month ago, while Sarray impressed with a win over Gigi Dolin as Mandy Rose watched.

Will Sarray grab a statement-making win? Or will Moon bring an eclipse to The Warrior of the Sun?

Don’t miss the showdown this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

