WWE NXT Preview (8/12/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University and is headlined by another NXT North American Championship Ladder Match, triple-threat qualifier as well as Karrion Kross in action against Danny Burch kicking off the show!

Let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...

Karrion Kross Battles Danny Burch

Preview (via WWE) - Last week, Karrion Kross used Danny Burch as a pawn in his vicious game of chicken with NXT Champion Keith Lee. Will a one-on-one match between Kross and Burch lead to a similar result?

NXT General Manager William Regal made an emphatic statement last month, telling Kross and Lee that he won’t be bullied into making championship matches.

The destructive Kross hasn’t relented, brutalizing several Superstars as a bargaining chip for the NXT Title opportunity he covets. He started off by dismantling Dominik Dijakovic, then savagely laid out Burch and others last week.

The tough-as-nails Burch is hellbent on giving Kross a receipt for his attack, but will their bout end with Kross sending another ruthless message to Lee?

Will Cameron Grimes, Kushida Or A Mystery Man Qualify For The NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver 30?

Preview (via WWE) - Three more spots remain in the Ladder Match to decide the next North American Champion at NXT TakeOver XXX, and one of them will be claimed by either Kushida, Cameron Grimes or an unknown competitor this week.

Kushida put together a strong showing in the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament earlier this year, going 2-1 before narrowly coming up short in a Triple Threat Match to decide Group A.

Grimes has tussled with some of the black-and-gold brand’s best and more than held his own, scoring wins over Finn Bálor and Damian Priest, not to mention taking NXT Champion Keith Lee to the limit in one-on-one action last week.

Meanwhile, a third, yet-to-be-named competitor will also be in the mix. Who will it be, and which Superstar will join Priest and Bronson Reed at TakeOver XXX?

Damian Priest Takes On Bronson Reed Ahead Of Their NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver 30

Preview (via WWE) - Bronson Reed shocked the world when he prevailed over Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong to clinch a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX.

But Damian Priest says The Aus-zilla’s win was a fluke. Can “The Thicc Boi” prove him wrong?

The Archer of Infamy has made no secret that he believes the match to crown a new North American Champion was created for him. Priest backed up his words, taking care of business against Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland last week.

During his parking lot encounter with Priest last week, Reed made it clear that he felt disrespected by The Archer of Infamy, who happily challenged him to this one-on-one bout.

Will The Aus-zilla silence his doubters, or will Priest nab another victory on his march toward infamy?

Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Invite The NXT Universe Into Their Home

Preview (via WWE) - Hospitality is clearly “The Gargano Way.”

Via Twitter, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae revealed they will once again invite us into their home tomorrow night. If prior evenings in the Gargano household are any indication, the black-and-gold brand’s self-proclaimed Power Couple will have plenty to say, especially after seeing NXT North American Championship and NXT Women’s Championship opportunities slip through their fingers in recent weeks.

As Johnny & Candice prepare to open their door for the NXT Universe less than two weeks before NXT TakeOver XXX, Johnny Wrestling and The Poison Pixie also teased the NXT TV debut of their puppy, Pawdmé Amandalorian Amidala Wrestling Gargano.

Tyler Breeze Looks For Revenge Against Santos Escobar

Preview (via WWE) - Tyler Breeze found himself on the receiving end of Legado del Fantasma’s latest painful warning. But he’ll get a chance for payback this Wednesday night on NXT, as he faces NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in a non-title bout.

Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza have dished out ruthless beatdowns left and right in recent weeks, though the champion has carefully classified their actions as simply defending the honor of lucha libre culture.

Last week, they brutalized Fandango after snatching him in the parking lot, later using him to lure Breeze out before overwhelming him with the numbers advantage.

Will Breeze be in any shape to obtain retribution and potentially position himself favorably in the NXT Cruiserweight Title picture? Or will he run into the same fate as everyone else to oppose Legado del Fantasma thus far?

