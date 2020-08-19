WWE NXT Preview (8/19/20)

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and is headlined by a pair of final qualifiers for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver 30, this Saturday.

Let’s see what tonight has in-store...

Adam Cole & Pat McAfee Come Face-to-Face Just Days Before Their Match At NXT TakeOver 30

Preview (via WWE) - Adam Cole and Pat McAfee will come face to face on NXT in what figures to be a combustible confrontation just days before their showdown at NXT TakeOver XXX.

Cole and the rest of The Undisputed ERA flexed their muscle a week after McAfee blasted the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history with a punt. After laying waste to Drake Maverick and Killian Dain during their match against one another, Cole dared McAfee to confront him, and the former All-Pro punter didn’t back down.

The last meeting between these men led to one of the most chaotic scenes in the history of the black-and-gold brand. What will go down this time before McAfee steps in the ring for the first time against The Panama City Playboy?

Finn Balor & Velveteen Dream Battle For A Spot In The NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Preview (via WWE) - Only two spots remain in the North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX, and one of them will be decided in an NXT dream match as Finn Bálor will clash with The Velveteen Dream.

His Purple Highness is not only newly returned, but perhaps also newly transformed. Dream shocked the NXT Universe as the third man in last week’s Triple Threat Qualifying Match against Cameron Grimes and Kushida. However, Grimes claimed victory by pinning Kushida, and Dream uncharacteristically blew a gasket and viciously attacked Kushida afterward until being confronted by Bálor.

While Dream is a former North American Champion, The Prince has set his sights on the prize as the only NXT accolade he has yet to collect.

Will Dream or Bálor advance to TakeOver XXX?

Johnny Gargano Takes On Ridge Holland In A Final Bid To Qualify For The NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Preview (via WWE) - Johnny Gargano is convinced that the competitors already in the North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX are not on his level. But he’ll miss out entirely if he can’t beat Ridge Holland in a second-chance match.

Johnny Wrestling was the odd man out in Bronson Reed’s stunning Triple Threat Qualifying Match victory last month. Now he has one more opportunity to follow through on his promise of becoming the first-ever, two-time North American Champion.

Holland impressed in his debut match, showing uncanny strength against Damian Priest & Oney Lorcan.

Will Yorkshire steel be too much, or will The Johnny Gargano Way prevail?

Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott Teams-Up With Breezango To Face Legado Del Fantasma

Preview (via WWE) - Since unmasking and forming Legado del Fantasma, Santos Escobar has joined forces with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to run roughshod over NXT and 205 Live. But they’ve also enjoyed a numbers advantage against their foes — an advantage that will disappear when they take on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango in Six-Man Tag action.

Tyler Breeze & Fandango have found themselves as the latest targets of Escobar and company, with the NXT Cruiserweight Champion accusing them of disrespecting lucha libre culture.

After being overwhelmed by the 3-on-2 situation, they found an ally in Scott, who has his eyes on Escobar’s title and remains the only Superstar to defeat Escobar since his arrival in NXT.

Now that he’s evening the odds with Breezango, can “Swerve” come one step closer to a potential title opportunity?

