WWE NXT Preview (8/26/20)

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and is headlined by new NXT Champion, Karrion Kross & Scarlett starting off the show as well as Imperium defending the NXT Tag-Team Championships against Breezango.

Let’s see what tonight has in-store...

NXT Champion, Karrion Kross & Scarlett Kick-off The Show

Preview (via WWE) - Doomsday is here.

Despite sustaining a shoulder injury during his match against Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX, Karrion Kross powered through a grueling bout to win the NXT Championship.

After a medical evaluation Monday, Kross will kick off Wednesday night's WWE NXT on USA Network. What do the new NXT Champion and Scarlett have in store for NXT, given his injury? One thing is certain, the time has come for the NXT Universe to fall and pray.

Imperium Defend The NXT Tag-Team Championships Against Breezango

Preview (via WWE) - Just days after their Triple Threat Match victory at NXT TakeOver: XXX, Breezango will challenge Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Titles Wednesday night on WWE NXT.

Breezango became No. 1 contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship on the NXT TakeOver: XXX Pre-Show, with a decisive victory over Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma, thanks to a Supermodel Kick by Prince Pretty to Lorcan.

Since bringing the age of Imperium to the United States and becoming champions, Barthel & Aichner have remained on top of the NXT tag team division. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner have been victorious over Breezango in the past. Will the fashionable pairing of Prince Pretty & Fandango ride the momentum of their TakeOver: XXX victory and waltz their way to a title?

NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai Teams-Up With Rhea Ripley To Take-On Dakota Kai & Raquel González

Preview (via WWE) - Mutual enemies create strange bedfellows, as will be the case when NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai teams-up with Rhea Ripley against Dakota Kai & Raquel González.

Shirai retained her title at NXT TakeOver: XXX with a hard-fought win over Kai, but she felt the wrath of González, her enforcer, afterward.

However, Ripley joined to scene to even the odds, standing toe-to-toe with González in a showdown of perhaps the two most powerful women in NXT. But The Nightmare couldn't help but leave before also locking her eyes on Shirai and her former championship.

The Genius of the Sky is surely happy to finally have backup, but will she be able to co-exist with one of the top contenders for her NXT Women's Title?

What’s Next For New NXT North American Champion, Damian Priest?

Preview (via WWE) - Damian Priest took one giant step toward living forever by becoming the new North American Champion at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Priest overcame four other Superstars, including a pair of former champions, in a jaw-dropping Ladder Match to claim the North American Title.

Now that he's just days removed from the biggest win of his promising career, what's next for The Archer of Infamy?

Santos Escobar Defends The NXT Cruiserweight Championship Against Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

Preview (via WWE) - Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott is still the only man in NXT with a victory over Santos Escobar. Will lightning strike twice when the NXT Cruiserweight Title on the line?

We'll find out Wednesday night as they go one-on-one.

Escobar and Legado del Fantasma have largely enforced their will over the Cruiserweight division, using the numbers game to their advantage on NXT and 205 Live. "Swerve," who hasn't kept his desire for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship a secret, has complicated their lives, though, joining forces with Breezango in their recent rivalry with Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza.

"Swerve" proved once that he could beat Escobar during the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament. Now, can he do it again to capture his first championship in WWE?

