WWE NXT Preview 8.31.21

Today is the last day of August so what so the black and gold brand have in stores to close out an exciting and crazy month of wrestling.

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Carmelo Hayes defeat Odyssey Jones to win the NXT Breakout Tournament, we also saw InDex set a wedding date plus the debut of Elektra Lopez who joined Legado Del Fantasma and aiding them in victory against Hit Row in six man tag action.

So what is in store for the black and gold brand tonight?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Johnny Gargano has a lot on his mind these days and will now have to deal with the arrogant LA Knight inside the squared circle.

Johnny Wrestling found himself in Mr. Regal’s office on Tuesday in hopes of getting the scheduled Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis wedding called off. As Gargano pleaded his case, LA Knight stormed in with his own agenda, and the two outspoken Superstars ended up throwing barbs at each other.

Who will stand tall when the two converge in the ring?

Preview (via WWE) - Ridge Holland has demolished everything in his path since returning to NXT, but Tommaso Ciampa isn’t backing down from a fight.

Holland defeated Timothy Thatcher last week, and then teed off on Ciampa’s teammate along with Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and the returning Danny Burch. The altercation knocked Thatcher out of action indefinitely and further incensed Ciampa.

The Blackheart had one more run-in with Holland before the night ended and set the stage for their clash.

Will Ciampa be able to overcome the Northern Grit of Holland and his bruising associates?

Preview (via WWE) - Kyle O’Reilly absorbed the pain and dug deep for a hard-fought win over Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver 36, and the hits kept on coming the following Tuesday on the black-and-gold brand.

Following an attack by Ridge Holland, O’Reilly was then targeted backstage by Duke Hudson to set up the showdown for this week.

Will O’Reilly be able to topple Hudson and shake the confidence of the brash newcomer?

Preview (via WWE) - The Ring General has fallen. Long live the Czar!

Fresh off his victorious NXT TakeOver 36 effort, NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov will return to NXT with the championship in tow.

In the leadup to his showdown with WALTER, The Mad Russian squared off with Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong. Will another Superstar come calling when Dragunov graces the black-and-gold brand?

Preview (via WWE) - The Diamond Mine is ramping up business, and Roderick Strong extended an open challenge for any competitor ready to challenge their rise.

Over the weekend, Ikemen Jiro answered the call and let Strong know he’d see him in the ring Tuesday night.

After Kushida was deemed unable to compete for their NXT Cruiserweight Title Match, Strong has kept his eyes on the title. Malcolm Bivens has declared Strong the uncrowned NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as he awaits his showdown with The Time Splitter.

Will Jiro make Strong regret his open challenge?

