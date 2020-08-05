WWE NXT Preview (8/5/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by a triple-threat qualifier for the North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...

Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan & Ridge Holland Square-Off in a Triple-Threat North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Preview (via WWE) - The third in NXT’s North American Title Triple Threat Match Series might be the hardest-hitting yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan & Ridge Holland will clash tonight for their chance to compete for the NXT North American Championship.

Priest may be the most impressive NXT Superstar that has yet to taste championship gold, but he has named himself the favorite for this bout and for the Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX.

But to get there, The Archer of Infamy will have to overcome Lorcan, who is one of the toughest brawlers in NXT. Meanwhile, Priest admitted that the debuting Holland is more of an unknown quantity. The former rugby footballer has impressed in NXT UK, however, and figures to teach the black-and-gold brand what Yorkshire steel is all about.

Which Superstar will clinch their spot and join Bronson Reed and Dexter Lumis in the Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX?

NXT Champion, Keith Lee Takes On Cameron Grimes in a Non-Title Affair

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Preview (via WWE) - Cameron Grimes had big plans for the most recent episode of NXT. He wanted to take out NXT Champion Keith Lee and end the month of July with the title around his waist.

Instead, Lee sent Grimes to the moon with a devastating Spirit Bomb.

Grimes suffered a jaw contusion as a result and went off in a WWE Network exclusive. Grimes called Lee a “coward” and promised to teach the champion a lesson about respect.

Will Grimes be successful?

Imperium Defend The NXT Tag-Team Championships Against Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly Of The Undisputed Era

Preview (via WWE) - The Undisputed ERA is trying to get its groove back, and they’ll look to do so at Imperium’s expense when Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly challenge Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner for the NXT Tag Team Titles tonight.

Since bringing the age of Imperium stateside and becoming champions, Barthel & Aichner have remained largely unthreatened — until last week.

Before Imperium could address the NXT Universe after defeating Ever-Rise, they were assaulted by Fish, O’Reilly, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. With no championship gold for the first time in more than a year, The Undisputed ERA channeled their frustration directly at Aichner & Barthel, and now they’ll look to take their titles.

And as if that isn’t motivation enough for Fish & O’Reilly, they’ll also be looking for retribution from this past January at WWE Worlds Collide when they fell to Imperium in Eight-Man Tag Team action.

The Undisputed ERA have already made history as the only three-time NXT Tag Team Champions. Is a fourth reign imminent, or will the age of Imperium continue on the black-and-gold brand?

Rhea Ripley Goes Head-to-Head Against Dakota Kai To Determine The # 1 Contender For The NXT Women's Championship

Preview (via WWE) - Dakota Kai arrogantly declared herself the No. 1 Contender to Io Shirai’s NXT Women’s Championship, but Rhea Ripley isn’t about to let her to the front of the line without a fight.

The two will square off tonight with the winner earning the right to challenge Shirai.

Kai’s intentions have been clear for weeks. She kicked down the door with a vicious boot to Shirai’s face after her defense against Tegan Nox last month. The Captain of Team Kick delivered déjà vu last week when she again attacked Shirai, this time before they battled in tag team action.

And once again demonstrating her self-interest in transparent fashion, Kai bailed on partner Candice LeRae in a tag team match, leaving her in the lurch for a loss to Shirai and Nox and announcing she was done “jumping through hoops” for a title opportunity.

But Ripley, a former NXT Women’s Champion, took issue with Kai crowning herself as No. 1 Contender, defiantly staking her claim to face Shirai.

Will Kai finally earn the chance she feels entitled to, or will Ripley come one step closer to becoming a two-time champion?

Bronson Reed Battles Shane Thorne

Preview (via WWE) - Bronson Reed is poised for a breakout summer, defeating Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano to secure a coveted opportunity to compete for the NXT North American Championship in a 6-Man Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX. But fellow Aussie Shane Thorne hopes to stop his momentum this Wednesday on NXT.

Can Thorne topple The Aus-zilla in one-on-one action?

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs as well as live-coverage of tonight's edition of WWE NXT, beginning at 8:00pm (Eastern)! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!