WWE NXT Preview (9/16/20)

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and is headlined by NXT Women’s Champions, Io Shirai taking-on fan-favorite, Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title affair as well as the NXT North American and NXT Tag-Team Titles being up for grabs.

Let’s see what tonight has in-store...

NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai Takes-On Shotzi Blackheart In A Non-Title Match

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Preview (via WWE) - Io Shirai and Shotzi Blackheart forged a serendipitous alliance last week — that was, until Blackheart laid her eyes on Shirai’s NXT Women’s Championship.

Now she’ll get a chance to prove herself against the best when she goes one-on-one with The Genius of The Sky in a non-title bout.

In her latest encounter with The Robert Stone Brand, Blackheart’s backstage tussle with Aliyah spilled over to Shirai, knocking over the NXT Women’s Champion. That was all the reason Shirai needed to take up arms with Blackheart, and together they wiped out both Aliyah and Stone. But Shirai took exception to Blackheart putting her hands on her title, leading to a tense stare down.

Can Blackheart prove she’s worthy of a potential championship opportunity, or will Shirai give her a painful reminder of the pecking order in the NXT Women’s division?

Damian Priest Defends The NXT North American Championship Against Timothy Thatcher

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Preview (via WWE) - Timothy Thatcher wanted the first opportunity at Damian Priest’s newly won North American Title, and now he’s got it.

Confronting Priest last month, Thatcher took umbrage with the poor way he believes The Archer of Infamy carries himself as a champion. Last week, he also pointed out what he perceived as flaws in Priest’s game during his latest Thatch-as-Thatch-can class.

But Priest turned in a nearly flawless performance at NXT TakeOver XXX, prevailing over four top NXT Superstars in a Ladder Match to claim the vacant North American Championship.

Can Priest turn aside Thatcher’s challenge, or will his infamy be short-lived?

Breezango Defend The NXT Tag-Team Championships Against The Former Champions, Imperium

Preview (via WWE) - Breezango’s five-year journey as a team finally led to championship gold last month when they shocked Imperium. But can lightning strike twice for Tyler Breeze & Fandango when they put the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line against the former titleholders?

Breeze & Fandango pulled off the stunner to complete their long road to a title victory. But it wasn’t enough to win Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner’s respect. Imperium still see NXT’s most fashionable duo as a disgrace to everything they stand for, and they’ve vowed to make Breezango’s NXT Tag Team Title reign the shortest in history.

Will Breeze & Fandango find a way to prevail, or will it once again be The Age of Imperium on the black-and-gold brand?

Drake Maverick & Killian Dain Battle The Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish

Preview (via WWE) - We’ve seen numerous strange unions over the years in sports-entertainment, but perhaps few have been as unlikely as Killian Dain & Drake Maverick.

They’ll be tasked with co-existing, however, when they team up against Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish of The Undisputed ERA.

Both Dain & Maverick found themselves caught in the crossfire of Adam Cole’s bitter rivalry with Pat McAfee, and they were taken out as a result. Maverick later failed to find payback in a singles encounter with Kyle O’Reilly but Dain helped ward off a post-match Undisputed ERA beatdown before dropping Maverick as well.

Maverick returned the favor last week, coming to Dain’s aid before eating another punch from The Beast of Belfast.

Will they be able to stay on the same page against Strong & Fish?

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs as well as live-coverage of tonight’s edition of WWE NXT, beginning at 8:00pm (Easter)! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!