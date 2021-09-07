WWE NXT Preview 9.7.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Ridge Holland suffer his first lost in NXT since his return in the main event against Tommaso Ciampa. We also learned that both sets of tag titles will be up for grabs tonight plus the addition of the Creed Brothers to The Diamond Mine.

What is next in stored for the black and gold brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Since jumping across the pond, former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray is making it clear that she is going to run through the competition of NXT.



Enter Ember Moon. The former NXT Champion has taken exception to the heated remarks and is ready to put the Scottish competitor’s words to the test. Can The Shenom cast an Eclipse upon the outspoken Kay Lee Ray’s shine?

Preview (via WWE) - Following a verbal altercation backstage with Legado Del Fantasma, the winner of the 2021 Breakout Tournament Carmelo Hayes will battle Santos Escobar one-on-one next Tuesday at 8/7 on USA Network

Preview (via WWE) - The dynamic team of Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter have been on an absolute tear as of late. Their greatest challenge, however, will come next week when they look to knock Io Shirai & Zoey Stark off the top of the mountain.

Preview (via WWE) - Because Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch were once forced to relinquish the NXT Tag Team Titles due to an injury and therefore never lost the gold to the current titleholders, Wes Lee & Nash Carter opted to walk into NXT General Manager William Regal’s office and request that the elite tandem be given a title opportunity.



Don’t miss when MSK puts the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line against Lorcan & Burch in a highly anticipated title showdown next Tuesday at 8/7 on USA Network.

Preview (via WWE) - It's time to party.

This Tuesday, the NXT Universe are invited to witness the bachelor and bachelorette parties of soon-to-be husband-and-wife Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell on NXT!

There is no telling what kind of fun InDex will be having a week before they are set to tie the knot.

Don't miss out on the party this Tuesday on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!

