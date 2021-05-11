WWE NXT Preview: Championship Edition 5.11.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT we saw Sarray pick up another win, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeating Leon Ruff in a Falls Count Anywhere Match and Santos Escobar challenging Kushida to a rematch for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

What is next for the Black and and Gold? Well tonight TWO CHAMPIONSHIPS ARE ON THE LINE.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s Championship Edition of NXT:

Preview (via WWE) - Raquel Gonzalez has quickly gone from the hunter to the hunted, and she’s squarely in the sights of Mercedes Martinez.

Gonzalez will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Martinez next Tuesday night on NXT

Ever since Gonzalez ascended to the top of NXT with her win over Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Martinez hasn’t been shy about wanting to knock her from atop the mountain.

But “Big Mami Cool” has showcased her awe-inspiring power in return, and Martinez felt Gonzalez’s full wrath while battling her ally Dakota Kai on NXT. Though Martinez was victorious by disqualification after Gonzalez interfered, she came out much worse for wear after being brutalized by the champion.

Fireworks are sure to be in store as two of the baddest women in NXT collide — and don’t discount the potential x-factor of Kai as well.

Which Superstar will walk out with the gold?

Preview (via WWE) - Kushida shocked Santos Escobar to become NXT Cruiserweight Champion. In order to hang on to the title, however, he’ll have to beat Escobar twice.

The two will clash for the championship in a 2-out-of-3-Falls Match next Tuesday night on NXT.

By capping a two-year odyssey with a breakthrough championship victory last month, Kushida gave the NXT Universe one of its most memorable feel-good moments in quite some time.

Escobar, however, is determined to end Kushida’s storybook ride. The Emperor of Lucha Escobar has refused to go quietly into the night since losing the title, and he brutalized Kushida in a Six-Man Tag Match two weeks ago.

Perhaps knowing Kushida’s warrior spirit all too well, Escobar likely got exactly what he wanted in the form of this rematch.

Will Escobar reestablish his dominance, or does Kushida simply have his number?

Preview (via WWE) - No one appears to know exactly what is going on between Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe — perhaps even including them.

Regardless, the perplexing situation figures to come to a head Tuesday night on NXT with the former SAnitY allies set to square off.

Dain and Wolfe have shared several curious interactions in recent weeks, with Dain preventing teammate Drake Maverick from attacking Wolfe, while Wolfe couldn’t carry out Imperium orders to attack The Beast of Belfast.

Wolfe and the rest of his comrades were admonished by Imperium leader WALTER for dereliction of duty, while Dain and Maverick have been discombobulated to say the least.

Preview (via WWE) - Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano got one over on Karrion Kross thanks to a two-on-one ambush, but will Theory be so lucky when he goes one on one with the NXT Champion Tuesday night?

After introducing himself to Scarlett in unique fashion in NXT General Manager William Regal’s office, Theory didn’t exactly ingratiate himself to “The Angel of Doom,” and the sinister siren apparently arranged the bout between Kross and Theory.

The Way responded by landing the first blow, blasting Kross with superkicks and leaving him lying after Gargano clobbered him with the NXT North American Title.

As if Kross weren’t dangerous enough, now he’s angry. Will Theory survive the undefeated Superstar’s wrath?

