WWE NXT Preview: Hall of Famers Make Their Iron Survivor Picks

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Wes Lee successfully defend his newly won NXT North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes plus the return of Dijack.

Tonight a quintet of WWE Hall of Famers will make their picks for the respective Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenges.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Five WWE Hall of Famers will make their way to NXT this week as Shawn Michaels calls on X-Pac, Road Dogg, Molly Holly, and Alundra Blayze to help announce the competitors for the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge Matches that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at NXT Deadline.

The rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge are as follows:

Five Superstars will compete in this unique 25-minute match as they battle each other and the clock.

Two Superstars will start the match, and every five minutes a new Superstar will enter the match until all five are in the ring.

The goal is to have the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes.

Falls can be won at any time via pinfall, submission, or disqualification.

When a Superstar scores a fall, they will earn one point.

However, when a Superstar loses a fall, that Superstar must pay the penalty. They are forced out of the ring and into a penalty box for 90 seconds.

Once the 90 seconds are up, the Superstar can re-enter the match.

The Superstar who has scored the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes will be named the Iron Survivor and become the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship, respectively.

Who will the Hall of Famers select for the Iron Survivor Challenge?

Preview (via WWE) - Toxic Attraction’s eyes are set on recapturing the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships from Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, and a three-on-two beatdown last week showed that the champions are outnumbered.

Backstage last week, Nikkita Lyons stepped up to the challenge and offered her services to team with Carter & Chance to take on Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

Will Toxic Attraction prove that they still run NXT, or will Carter, Chance, and Lyons show that the NXT hierarchy is changing?

Preview (via WWE) - After his stunning return last week that saw him lay out the NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Dijak returns to an NXT ring for the first time in years.

Who will be brave enough to take on Dijak when he steps back into the squared circle?

Preview (via WWE) - Former friends Roxanne Perez and Indi Hartwell finally come to blows after weeks of backstage arguments of and bad blood. Hartwell’s new selfish attitude has divided the pair, and both women look for a big win with the Iron Survivor Challenge just weeks away.

Will Hartwell prove that her new way of thinking is superior, or will Perez take down her former ally?

Preview (via WWE) - The culmination of weeks of insults, brawls, and costing each other wins will see Fallon Henley and Kiana James battle it out in the ring.

The two have been at odds ever since Henley turned down James' offer to buy Henley’s family bar, with their rivalry reaching a new level last week after Henley interfered in James’ match against Ivy Nile.

Who will come out on top in this red-hot rivalry?

