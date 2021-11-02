WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Halloween Havoc Fallout 11.2.21

Last week's edition of NXT 2.0 was the Halloween Havoc edition. We saw fourt titles on the line that night and three out of the four changed hands. The women's division has become TOXIC as IMPERIUM put an end to MSK while Tommaso Ciampa maintained his grip on Goldie.

Tonight we witness the fallout from all the havoc.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Preview (via WWE) - The hunt for the NXT Tag Team Championship breeds competition and creates new rivalries. So, when Von Wagner set his sights on a match with new titleholders Imperium, Legado del Fantasma were quick to step in and tell him and Kyle O’Reilly to get to the back of the line.

The Twitter war between Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza and the newly formed tag team duo quickly descended into insults, leaving only one way to settle the debate: inside the ring.

What will happen when Wagner & O’Reilly collide with Legado del Fantasma? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams survived Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis’ haunted open house to reclaim Hayes’ lost NXT North American Championship, but can they survive a tag team showdown with Gargano and The Tortured Artist?

Gargano has made it clear that he is done with the weddings and the honeymoons and has returned to NXT to do what he does best: battle inside the squared circle. With his new son-in-law Lumis in tow, he has his sights set on the North American Champion.

Will Hayes show why he is the champ, or will Gargano & Lumis have another laugh at the expense of Melo & Williams?

Preview (via WWE) - Duke Hudson is looking to take some of Cameron Grimes’ money off his hands, and The Richest Man in NXT is happy to let him try because he is going all in and taking the prize money to the moon as he steps into Hudson’s Poker Room.

