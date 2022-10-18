WWE NXT Preview: Halloween Havoc Go Home Show 10.18.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw WWE Hall of Famer Booker T return to the commentary booth, Nathan Frazer qualifyed for the final spot of the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match plus NXT Bron Breakker speared Ilja Dragunov out of his boots.

Tonight is the go home show for Halloween Havoc. Who will gain the final momentum heading into the premium live event?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Cameron Grimes has taken it upon himself to fight off Schism’s takeover plans for NXT, but he’ll add two more competitors into the scuffle for a Six-Man Tag Team Match tonight.

Grimes came crashing in with a Cave-In that upended The Dyad’s bid for an NXT Tag Team Title opportunity. With Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid incensed after the match, they told Grimes to meet them in the ring next week. Now, Grimes has teased the possibility of calling on help from outside of NXT for the upcoming battle.

On Monday Night Raw Cameron Grimes employed the services of newly returned Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. to help him, making this Six-Man Tag Team Match a must-see!

Find out this tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Preview (via WWE) - Daddy Deville is right at home on NXT, as the Superstar has enlisted herself in Toxic Attraction’s fight with Alba Fyre.

After Fyre took out Jacy Jayne in the ring, Sonya Deville crashed in on her rampage from the NXT stands to unleash a brutal beatdown. Joined by Jayne & Gigi Dolin, Deville smashed Fyre through the table and let the NXT Universe know she has her best friend Mandy Rose’s back.

Will Deville help Toxic Attraction fan the flames for Fyre ahead of the NXT Women’s Title clash at Halloween Havoc?

Preview (via WWE) - The Don isn’t pleased, and it’s time for Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo to learn a lesson.

Following “Stacks’” loss to Wes Lee on last week’s NXT, Tony D’Angelo made his way back to talk business with his lieutenant. Frustrated by the recent string of losses, D’Angelo harkened back to an old story for Lorenzo and let him know he’d have an opponent waiting for him next to provide a crucial test.

Who will D’Angelo call upon to throw down with Lorenzo?

Preview (via WWE) - It’s been a wild leadup to the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes have been trying to take each other out before it even gets started with Oro Mensah & Trick Williams continually entering the fray.

Tonight, Lee & Mensah will join forces in battle against the always dangerous Hayes & Williams. Mensah came to the aid of the high-flying Lee last week, as the former A-Champion and his teammate looked to dish out punishment.

Who will gain the upper-hand just days before the ladders come out?

Preview (via WWE) - Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade’s fates are in each other’s hands, as the pair will Pick Their Poison ahead of Halloween Havoc.

Perez has announced she’s heading to SmackDown with Jade traveling to Raw in search of an opponent for their respective rivals. The two Superstars are set for a Weapons Wild Match at Halloween Havoc, but both are relishing the opportunity to inflict damage before that.

Whilst she was on SmackDown, Perez decided to pick Raquel Rodriguez to face Cora Jade.

On the October 17th edition of Raw, Cora Jade officially picked Rhea Ripley as her poison.

Don’t miss the two huge matchups tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

