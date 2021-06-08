WWE NXT Preview: In Your House II Go Home Show 6.8.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw MSK and Kushida successfully defend their titles against Legado del Fantasma and Carmelo Hayes respectively. We also saw more matches announced for NXT TakeOver: In Your House II.

We now sit just FIVE DAYS AWAY from TakeOver. What is in store for the go home show on the black and gold brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - A volatile confrontation outside the Capitol Wrestling Center between Killian Dain and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has led to a bout between the two this Tuesday on NXT.

Continuing to make their presence felt throughout the black-and-gold brand, Hit Row rolled up to Drake Maverick, with "Swerve" showing the underdog Superstar little to no respect.

Dain took exception, stepping in for his oddly paired teammate and friend, coming nose to nose with "Swerve" as the two exchanged tense barbs.

Will Dain teach "Swerve" a lesson? Or will "Swerve" claim yet another victory with Hit Row by his side?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Poppy will return to the black-and-gold brand, live on NXT next week!

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has performed several times for NXT, most recently rocking the Capital Wrestling Center at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this past April.

What will she have in store this time around?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Ember Moon has her sights set on becoming a two-time NXT Women's Champion. But before she battles Raquel Gonzalez, she'll try to take out Dakota Kai Tuesday on NXT.

While Moon will challenge Gonzalez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, she's quickly learned that Kai, as Gonzalez's "insurance policy," also stands in her way of recapturing the NXT Women's Title.

And when Moon called out Big Mami Cool this past week on NXT, Kai viciously ambushed her.

Can Moon clear the first hurdle in her path to becoming NXT Women's Champion once again?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Austin Theory and Oney Lorcan will go one on one on NXT Tuesday, a week after a heated backstage scrum.

Lorcan asserted that had Adam Cole not interfered and rendered the NXT Title No. 1 Contender's Triple Threat Match a No Contest, Pete Dunne surely would have won. Theory overheard Lorcan's claim and took exception, insisting that his mentor, Johnny Gargano, would have prevailed.

The dispute quickly degenerated into a shoving match and the two Superstars had to be separated by security.

Now, with no security to hold them back from each other, who will come out on top as they defend their allies' honor?

Find out Tuesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!

