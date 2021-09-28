WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Ladies Night 9.28.21

Last week’s edition of NXT 2.0 saw Roderick Strong defeat Kushida to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion and immediately a new challenger set up to the plate. We also saw NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker defeat Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland in the main event.

Tonight is Ladies Night as three women's match will take place and two of them are title matches plus Roderick Strong defends the Cruiserweight Title.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - There’s been no stopping Big Mami Cool during her NXT Women’s Title reign, but Franky Monet has grand plans for getting her first taste of gold.

Raquel Gonzalez will put her championship on the line against Monet this Tuesday night. After their originally slated showdown was postponed, Monet tasked Robert Stone with getting the match put back on. As the well-dressed associate scrambled through the process, Mr. Regal finally granted the match, and the title clash is set.

Will Gonzalez be able to fight off the challenge from Monet?

Preview (via WWE) - The wait is over. B-Fab and Elektra Lopez are done sending messages, as the rivals will face off this Tuesday in a No Disqualification Match.

The leading lady of Hit Row impressed in her in-ring debut against Katrina Cortez. Lopez showed off her incredible strength in her own showcase last week. The two have brought out a new aggression to the rivalry between Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma.

What level of punishment will B-Fab and Lopez deliver when they battle it out?

Preview (via WWE) - Toxic Attraction have been looking to put their stamp on NXT 2.0 and will have a golden opportunity this Tuesday night against the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne will look to dethrone the unlikely alliance of Io Shirai & Zoey Stark in a matchup for the titles. With Mandy Rose in their corner, Dolin & Jayne have not shied away from the spotlight in their plans to take over NXT 2.0. Stark has done her best to iron out the champions’ chemistry issues, but The Genius of the Sky has put faith in her individual talent to carry their reign.

Will the newcomers knock off Shirai & Stark to fulfill their bold promises?

Preview (via WWE) - The Diamond Mine is shining brighter than ever now that Roderick Strong is holding NXT Cruiserweight Championship gold.

Strong brought an end to Kushida’s reign last week with the help of Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers backing him up. After the win, Grayson Waller emerged to deliver a challenge to the newly crowned champion, and Strong gladly accepted.

Will Waller prove himself in the jungle of NXT 2.0 and make Strong’s reign a short one?

Preview (via WWE) - InDex has entered the honeymoon phase, as Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis will travel together in wedded bliss this week on NXT 2.0.

After an unforgettable wedding ceremony two weeks ago that featured axes, an over-opinionated officiant, and jubilant cries of joy from the audience, who knows what’s in store for Hartwell and Lumis’ honeymoon.

