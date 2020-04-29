WWE NXT Preview, Live Coverage, Results (4-29-2020)

Tonight's NXT features two championship title matches. NXT Champion Charlotte is facing off against Mia Yim. How will Io Shirai who should technically be next in line for a title shot feature? Or do you think she will be featured at all tonight? Also, the North American Championship will be on the line with Keith Lee defending against ongoing rival Damien Priest. Will we Dominic Dijakovic be involved? We will also see Tony Nese face off against the 0-1 Drake Maverick.

While that is all that is advertised as of right now, you also have to wonder if we find out more regarding Dexter Lumis, find out Finn Balor's status as well as finally get a full reveal of who attacked Finn Balor and Tomasso Ciampa. And if that isn't enough we will also see more must-see matches in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Who do you think will win the tournament?

Tune in to the site because live coverage kicks off tonight at 8/7 pm CT.