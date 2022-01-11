WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: New Year’s Evil Fallout 1.11.22

Last week’s edition NXT 2.0 kicked off the new year with a bang with New Year’s Evil. Four titles were on the line that night including a unification match between the NXT North American Champion and NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

We also saw a changing of the guard as Carmelo Hayes defeated Roderick Strong to become the unified NXT North American Champion plus Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to become the new NXT Champion.

Tonight we witness the fallout from NEW Year’s Evil. Plus the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Classic kicks off next week.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Family comes first, but when it comes to success, Elektra Lopez has no apologies to where her loyalties lie. And whoever can come out victorious between Xyon Quinn and Santos Escobar will earn her allegiance.

Quinn and Escobar have clashed several times with Lopez always at the center of the drama, including her interference that cost Quinn the match against “The Emperor” weeks ago. With questions mounting on what is going on between La Madrina and Quinn, Escobar demanded Lopez choose between Quinn and La Familia.

Now the decision rests squarely in the hands of Escobar and Quinn as the two duke it out for Lopez’s devotion. Who wants La Madrina’s heart more?

Preview (via WWE) - Pete Dunne is usually the one who snaps people’s fingers, but now he knows what that pain feels like thanks to a brutal crowbar attack by Tony D’Angelo that crushed The BruiserWeight’s hand.

Dunne has suffered the pain of D’Angelo’s weapon of choice on multiple occasions as “The Made Man of NXT” used a crowbar to effectively neutralize Dunne during their NXT WarGames showdown. The BruiserWeight is looking to return the favor and dish out a vicious beating of his own when the two clash in a Crowbar on a Pole Match.

Preview (via WWE) - Boa may not have his new powers under control, but the Tian Sha disciple does have a grudge with Solo Sikoa, laying waste to “The Street Champion of the Islands” with a surprise backstage attack.

Boa has tried to get his new powers under control for weeks, but every time he switches into his dark alter ego, he loses control and lashes out, leaving him stunned and confused when he eventually snaps out of his fugue.



Boa recently unleashed his fury on Sikoa, attacking him following his match with Edris Enofé and only only relinquishing his grip after being pulled off Sikoa by Enofé.

After another surprise beating by Boa, Sikoa is looking to even the score inside the squared circle.

Preview (via WWE) - No more talking. It’s time for Grayson Waller to put his money where his mouth is and finally square off with AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One has endured weeks of verbal harassment from Waller, but every time he steps to “The Arrogant Aussie,” Waller finds a way to escape. After showing up to New Year’s Evil, Styles got exactly what he wanted, a one-on-one match with Waller, and just when it looked like Styles would add insult to injury with a Phenomenal Forearm, Waller rolled out of the ring.

Will Styles feel “The Waller Effect,” or will The Phenomenal One put the young upstart back in his place?

Preview (via WWE) - Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter and Amari Miller have big plans for 2022, including a run at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles for Catanzaro & Carter. In order to do that, they’ll have to get through Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta, who have similar goals in mind.

The powerful Pirotta was quick to interrupt the trio as they discussed their plans for the upcoming year, gloating that she and Hartwell could defeat Catanzaro, Carter and Miller no matter who their third partner was. Enter a slumbering Wendy Choo, who, unbeknownst to her, was happily volunteered by Catanzaro to fill the open spot.

Did Pirotta’s bold talk put her and Hartwell into hot water against the likes of Catanzaro, Carter and Miller? And what does the snoozing Choo bring to the table?

