Skip to main content
WWE NXT Preview: New Year’s Evil Fallout 1.17.23

WWE NXT Preview: New Year’s Evil Fallout 1.17.23

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT was the New Year’s Evil special. NXT Champion Bron Breakker retained the championship in controversial fashion, Gallus made their return and became number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship plus both Gigi Dolin and Jayce Jayne won a battle royal to become number contenders to Roxanne Perez’s NXT Women’s Championship. 

Tonight witness the fallout from New Year’s Evil as we are on the road to NXT Vengeance Day.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Axion and Apollo Crews vs Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams 

Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) vs Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson

Tyler Bate makes his return

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

DC6203AB-760A-4E26-80A1-0B8C12E2F270
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview: New Year’s Evil Fallout 1.17.23

D18F7D3C-86AC-454C-BA71-BA501B96F7D6
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 1.16.23

C938F191-08AD-47A7-A47C-26B73759251B
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 1.16.23

bloodline
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 1.13.23

2DEED42E-91FE-47E9-A886-E68386F85B83
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 1.13.23

61B57887-7EE6-4DFB-8154-E090B1AED410
WWE News

WWE reportedly bought by the Saudi Arabia Personal Investment Fund and Stephanie McMahon resigned

356B76F5-6B89-4B59-B0DB-34403019DBBE
WWE NXT

WWE NXT News Years Evil Results and Recap 1.10.23

0DDF35F3-3823-4009-B42B-B036F80A522E
WWE NXT

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Preview 1.10.23