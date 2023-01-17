WWE NXT Preview: New Year’s Evil Fallout 1.17.23

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT was the New Year’s Evil special. NXT Champion Bron Breakker retained the championship in controversial fashion, Gallus made their return and became number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship plus both Gigi Dolin and Jayce Jayne won a battle royal to become number contenders to Roxanne Perez’s NXT Women’s Championship.

Tonight witness the fallout from New Year’s Evil as we are on the road to NXT Vengeance Day.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Axion and Apollo Crews vs Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) vs Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson

Tyler Bate makes his return

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

