WWE NXT Preview: NXT TakeOver 36 Fallout 8.24.21

Tonight we will witness the fallout from TakeOver 36. Two titles changed hands and history was made as Samoa Joe became the first ever three time NXT champion.

Tonight Timothy Thatcher and Hit Row are out for revenge and the culmination of the NXT Breakout Tournament.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma have traded guitar smashes, personal attacks and parking lot haymakers but now will settle their differences with a Six-Man Tag Team showdown.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Top Dolla and Ashante “Thee” Adonis have proven their ability to match the devious aggression of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza in recent weeks. The presence of B-Fab has certainly helped, as a lead pipe emergence helped clear the way for Hit Row to level Legado outside the Capitol Wrestling Center last week.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With the battle heading to the squared circle, who will have the upper hand?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Carmelo Hayes and Odyssey Jones both have one more rung to climb, as the two competitors will meet in the NXT Breakout Tournament Final this Tuesday night.

Hayes toppled Duke Hudson to pave his path to the Finals, while the strength of Odyssey Jones powered him past an inspired effort from Trey Baxter. Both newcomers have turned heads in the opening two rounds and will now look to stand above the rest of black-and-gold’s rising Superstars.

Who is ready to become sports-entertainment’s next big thing?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Ridge Holland has punished NXT since his return, but Timothy Thatcher is a Superstar that will run headlong into any formidable challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The bruising Yorkshire Superstar targeted Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa when he reemerged on the black-and-gold brand and has followed that up with dominant victories over Ikemen Jiro and Trey Baxter. After his most recent win at NXT TakeOver 36, Holland delivered a stern warning to Thatcher ahead of their clash.

Who will be left standing after the hard-hitting battle?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!