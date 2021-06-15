WWE NXT Preview: NXT TakeOver In Your House Fallout 6.15.21

This past Sunday was NXT TakeOver: In Your House and we saw all the champions retain their titles but we also crowned a new Million Dollar Champion plus what is going on with William Regal.

Tonight we witness the fallout from TakeOver. What is next for the black and gold brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Grizzled Young Veterans said they were finished with Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher, but The Blackheart & "Toothless Timmy" had other ideas.

The two duos will face off in what promises to be a chaotic Tornado Tag Team Match next Tuesday on NXT.

When confronted by Ciampa & Thatcher this past week on NXT, Zack Gibson & James Drake opted for the Tornado Rules stipulation — one that seemed to sit just fine with their adversaries.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With traditional tag rules out the window, what's in store when these rivals collide?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of the news that NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will hold an Open Challenge for his title this Tuesday on NXT, which elite Superstar will look to step into the spotlight and attempt to knock the explosive titleholder off his throne?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - As he was leaving the building at the conclusion of NXT TakeOver: In Your House Sunday night, NXT General Manager William Regal made a curious statement. Remarking on the enormous chaos that had overtaken NXT, Mr. Regal said that he believes “it’s time for a change.”



What sort of change could he have in mind? Could the seven-year General Manager actually be thinking of stepping down? Is he considering instituting harsh rules in an effort to quell the violence? Could he be looking to enlist help from someone to get NXT back under control?



Don’t miss all the excitement of NXT, this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!