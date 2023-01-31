Skip to main content
WWE NXT Preview: NXT Vengeance Day Go Home Show 1.31.23

Tonight is the go home show for NXT Vengeance Day which will see three teams vie for a the final spot in the fatal four way NXT Tag Team Championship Match and so much more.

Last week’s edition of NXT saw Tiffany Stratton make her in-ring return defeating Indi Hartwell, Stevie Turner announced her in-ring debut for tonight and Toxic Attraction stood tall in their championship summit with NXT Women’s ChampionRoxanne Perez.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Indus Sher w/Jinder Mahal vs The Creed Brothers

Cora Jade vs Lyra Valkyria

Schism vs Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs Andre Chase and Duke Hudson

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

