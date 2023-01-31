WWE NXT Preview: NXT Vengeance Day Go Home Show 1.31.23

Tonight is the go home show for NXT Vengeance Day which will see three teams vie for a the final spot in the fatal four way NXT Tag Team Championship Match and so much more.

Last week’s edition of NXT saw Tiffany Stratton make her in-ring return defeating Indi Hartwell, Stevie Turner announced her in-ring debut for tonight and Toxic Attraction stood tall in their championship summit with NXT Women’s ChampionRoxanne Perez.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Indus Sher w/Jinder Mahal vs The Creed Brothers

Cora Jade vs Lyra Valkyria

Schism vs Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs Andre Chase and Duke Hudson

