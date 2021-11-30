WWE NXT Preview: NXT WarGames Go Home Show 11.30.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the addition of Kay Lee Ray to Team Raquel for the Women’s WarGames match plus the announcement of the Men’s WarGames match and more matches to the card.

We also saw Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne.

Tonight is the go home show for NXT WarGames.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Legado del Fantasma have returned to full strength, and they are looking to take hold of NXT, starting with Imperium’s NXT Tag Team Titles. But before they can do that, Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner have some unfinished business.

The young alliance is still upset about their controversial loss to Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza and believes they should be the first ones to challenge Imperium. Amused by the thought of either team taking the titles away from them, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner offered an open opportunity for their championship to whoever won a match between the pairs.

Preview (via WWE) - Joe Gacy wants everyone to feel loved and included no matter their size, shape or gender, and in that spirit, he is inviting the entire NXT Universe to an all-inclusive invitational Tuesday night.

Join Gacy as he continues his efforts to make the ring a safe space for everyone and root out the toxic masculinity in NXT 2.0 Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai are no strangers to brutality, whether that be inside a WarGames cell or in a Ladder Match, so it’s no wonder the two volunteered to face one another for a chance to claim the WarGames advantage.

Ray was the last member to join Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai and Cora Jade but smiled as she immediately stated she would take part in next week’s Ladder Match. Ray has come back to NXT to rage, but will it be enough to overcome the madness of Kai?

Kai will be entering her third WarGames Match, and after years of punishment, she has seemingly snapped and taken her ruthlessness to a new level, as she appears to get a kind of sick pleasure from dishing out cruel beatings.

Who will withstand the torturous Ladder Match to give their team a much-needed advantage?

