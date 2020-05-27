WWE NXT Preview: Steel Cage Match With Kurt Angle As Referee, Semi Finals Match and Mystery Partner For Charlotte (5/27/20)

Tonight's NXT is set to take place at the Performance Center and highly anticipated as Kurt Angle will be on the show as a special guest referee. The show tonight goes up against AEW Dynamite coming off the Double or Nothing PPV. Make sure to check this page throughout the day as we update you with everything that is being announced for the show tonight. You can see what is being promoted below for the show tonight.



- Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher (Kurt Angle Special Guest Referee)

- Charlotte and Mystery Partner vs. IO Shirai and Rhea Ripley

- Drake Maverick vs. Kushida vs. Jake Atlas (Cruiserweight Semi Finals)

- Adam Cole has a live negotiation with William Regal regarding Velveteen Dream.

But wait there's more! WNW are excited to announce that WWE HOF'er Mick Foley and NXT's Undisputed Era are joining forces for a LIVE Zoom Q&A on May 28th! Tickets are only $17 through EventBrite and 100% of all proceeds will go towards the fantastic "Give Kids The World" initiative! Fans will have the opportunity to ask the team a question LIVE!



This truly is a once in a lifetime event and the best part is that it's all for a good cause! Join us and let's Give Kids The World!