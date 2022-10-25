WWE NXT Preview: Tag Title Tuesday 10.25.22

This past Saturday was the spookiest night of the year as NXT present Halloween Havoc. Three titles were on the line, Wes Lee made history capturing his first ever singles championship and so much more.

Tonight is all about tag team wrestling as both the men’s and women’s tag team championships are on the line plus the fallout of Halloween Havoc.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark have been turning heads since they stepped into NXT, and now the duo is looking to take the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

Earlier this month, Lyons & Stark took down Toxic Attraction in a No. 1 Contenders’ Match to earn the title opportunity. Carter & Chance have personified team chemistry, as their challengers have been trying to mesh their standout styles together.

So, who will be walking out with the titles tonight?

Preview (via WWE) - Pretty Deadly’s swagger has drifted toward arrogance as NXT Tag Team Champions, but Malik Blade & Edris Enofé are hungry to blaze their own destiny.

The challengers outlasted the competition in a chaotic No. 1 Contenders’ Triple Threat Tag Team Match that also featured The Dyad and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. The brazen attitudes of Kit Wilson & Elton Prince nearly already cost them the titles when The Brawling Brutes crashed NXT with a shocking challenge.

Will Pretty Deadly remained focused, or are Blade & Enofé ready for a stunning championship breakthrough?

Find out tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

