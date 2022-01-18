WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: The 2022 Dusty Classic Commences 1.18.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw Tony D’Angelo overcome Pete Dunne in a Crowbar on a Pole match plus we saw Monday Night RAW Superstar AJ Styles defeat the ever outspoken and controversial Grayson Waller in the main event leading to the return of LA Knight.

Over the weekend we saw the eight teams who will participating in this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic announced along with the brackets.

Tonight the Men’s Dusty Cup commences as the aforementioned eight teams look to not only make the finals and win the cup but also eventually challenge the NXT Tag Team Champions, IMPERIUM.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - WWE Universe, Tony D’Angelo cordially invites you to Pete Dunne’s memorial service Tuesday night on NXT 2.0.

The BruiserWeight enjoyed a successful career in NXT before challenging D’Angelo to a Crowbar on a Pole Match this past Tuesday. Dunne put up a good fight in a punishing clash with “The Made Man of NXT” but was ultimately whacked when D’Angelo cracked the crowbar across the head of Dunne.

Join D’Angelo in remembrance of the former UK Champion this Tuesday on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - Roderick Strong isn’t scared of WALTER, but maybe he should be.

The Ring General has come to NXT 2.0 and he didn’t take too kindly to Malcom Bivens’ remarks on Imperium, nearly tearing apart the manager of Diamond Mine until his prize fighter stepped in to intercede.

The imposing WALTER stared daggers at Strong, but the former Cruiserweight Champion did not back down leading to a main event showdown between the two titans.

Can Strong overpower the much larger WALTER or will the Ring General send a powerful message to the rest of the locker room in his debut singles match on NXT 2.0?

