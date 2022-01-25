WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: The 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic Continues 1.25.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the commencement of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as The Creed Brothers and Malik Blade and Edris Enofe advanced to the semifinals, the returns of LA Knight and Duke Hudson and WALTER now known as GUNTHER defeated the leader of the Diamond Mine Roderick Strong in the main event.

Tonight the quarterfinals of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic continues, six women tag action, number one contender’s match and an all out war.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Kay Lee Ray has not been shy in her disdain for Mandy Rose, and Toxic Attraction responded by attacking The Forever Champion following her match with Ivy Nile. As Ray fell victim to Toxic Attraction’s numbers, she received some surprising help from Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta, who slid in to even the odds.

The tag team duo has had their issues with Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne, taking the first swing in their hopes of winning the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Can the newly formed trio spark a revolution in their Six-Woman Tag Team Match against Toxic Attraction?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Solo Sikoa wears the scars of his last meeting with Boa after the Tian Sha disciple unleashed his darker side and hurled a fireball into Sikoa’s face.

Boa has been at odds with his alter ego for some time while learning to control his new power, but both sides of the NXT Superstar have had Sikoa in their crosshairs, plaguing “The Street Champion of the Islands” for weeks with numerous surprise attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When Sikoa finally got his chance for payback, the animosity was apparent from the opening bell as the two spilled out of the ring and into the backstage area with their brawl only ending after Boa’s fiery assault.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With all rules now thrown out the window, what mayhem will Boa and Sikoa rain down on one another when they go to war?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Everyone wants a piece of “The A Champion,” but who deserves the first opportunity?

Cameron Grimes returned with his sights set on gold in 2022, calling his shot at Carmelo Hayes during his first night back while Tony D’Angelo turned his attention to the Champion after dispatching Pete Dunne. “The Richest Man in NXT” and “The Made Man of NXT” bickered over who should be the North American Champion during The BruiserWeight’s “memorial service” until Hayes suggested the two fight it out to decide who should get the first opportunity at the title.

Will Grimes take 2022 the moon, or can D’Angelo earn his first championship opportunity?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The defending Dusty Cup Champions are looking to make it two years in a row as MSK square off with Jacket Time in the opening round of the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tuesday night.

After their spiritual enlightenment at the hands of Shaman Riddle, Wes Lee & Nash Carter have returned to NXT 2.0 to once again reach the mountaintop and reclaim the NXT Tag Team Titles.

The first speedbump in that plan comes in the form of Kushida & Ikemen Jiro, who have their sights set on a run to the finals in their first Dusty Cup as a team.

Can MSK make their dream of back-to-back Dusty Cups a reality, or will the Jacket Time alarm wake them up into a harsh reality?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Dusty Rhodes Classic veterans GYV have their sights set on a third straight trip to the finals, but Andre Chase and his student Bodhi Hayward plan to teach Zack Gibson & James Drake a lesson in not looking past their opening-round opponents.

After receiving Chase University’s first full scholarship, Hayward will team with his teacher for the first time ever in their opening-round match against The Grizzled Young Veterans. Gibson & Drake are more motivated than ever after coming so close to raising the Dusty Cup the last two years, only to fall to The BroserWeights in 2020 and MSK in 2021.

Will this finally by GYV’s year, or will the rookie duo of Chase & Hayward school the wily vets?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - OllieJayy, the voice behind one of NXT 2.0’s hottest theme songs, is set to perform her hit song “Make Em Fall” live this Tuesday night!

The artist behind hits “Posin” and “Spooky SZN” has collaborated to help set the tone for a new era on NXT that’s apparent from the opening note.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!