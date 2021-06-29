WWE NXT Preview: The Great American Bash Go Home Show 6.29.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw two more matches announced for the Great American Bash and the debut of Diamond Mine.

We now sit just ONE WEEK AWAY from The Great American Bash. What is next for the black and gold brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Mercedes Martinez has seemingly be ready to take on the world as she's warred with Tian Sha in recent weeks.

But now, she has help in Jake Atlas, and they'll team together against Xia Li & Boa in a Mixed Tag Team Match on Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Though Xia Li was victorious against Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Martinez made sure Li felt her wrath.

Li & Boa looking to repay Martinez by ambushing her this past week on NXT, only for Atlas to even the odds with a massive kick to Boa.

With the complexion of this rivalry completely changed, who will prevail?

Preview (via WWE) - Three teams have staked their claim to challenge The Way for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Who will step up and earn the opportunity?

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai, Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon and Io Shirai & Zoey Stark will tangle in a Triple Threat Tag Match Tuesday on NXT.

The winners face Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell for the titles at NXT Great American Bash.

Gonzalez & Kai, the first-ever champions, have been on a warpath looking to regain the titles. But Blackheart & Moon — the women who dethroned Gonzalez & Kai on the same night they were presented with the titles — are intent on recapturing the gold as well.

Meanwhile, Shirai & Stark have joined forces to quickly form a potent union in their own right.

Which team will prevail and come one step closer to the gold?

Preview (via WWE) - Cameron Grimes will return to the ring Tuesday on NXT.

The Technical Savage pulled out all the stops in the Million Dollar Title Ladder Match NXT TakeOver: In Your House before coming up short against LA Knight.

After a tough setback, will Grimes find a way to bounce back?

Preview (via WWE) - MSK are set to clash with Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT's Great American Bash.

First, the two teams will come face to face before they battle for the titles.

The duos have largely shown each other respect thus far. But with the intensity set to ramp up one week before their showdown, is there any hope that continues?

Find out Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

