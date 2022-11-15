WWE NXT Preview: Title Tuesday 11.15.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Alba Fyre take out Jacy Jayne and challenged Mandy Rose to a Last Women Standing Match for the NXT Women’s Championship plus Zoey Stark turned on her now former partner Nikkita Lyons after coming up short again for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Tonight two titles are on the plus a contract signing between NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Challenger Carmelo Hayes.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After clashing with Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc, Mandy Rose once again defends her NXT Women’s Championship against Fyre in what has become a personal grudge match.

This past Tuesday on NXT, Fyre continued to torment Toxic Attraction as she attacked Jacy Jayne and ripped her out of her car, all while Rose helplessly watched while on a video call.

As NXT Women’s Champion for more than a year, can Rose continue to stave off one of her most dangerous and unpredictable opponents, or will Fyre become the new face of NXT?

Don’t miss this epic NXT Women's Championship Match tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Preview (via WWE) - A new challenger has emerged for NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the form of the monstrous Von Wagner.

The two finally came face-to-face last week during The Grayson Waller Effect, with both men promising that they would be the one to emerge victorious when they meet for the title.

Will Breakker successfully defend his NXT Championship or will the pairing of Von Wagner and his manager Mr. Stone find a way to unseat the champion and take home the gold?

Preview (via WWE) - NXT Deadline is only a month away and Shawn Michaels is planning a HUGE announcement this Tuesday.

The NXT Universe has been buzzing since the Premium Live Event was revealed, as the clock has been ticking down to Saturday, Dec. 10.

What will the WWE Hall of Famer have in store tonight at 8/7 C on USA?

Preview (via WWE) - Booker T will host a couple members of his “Fav Five” for an NXT North American Championship Match contract signing this Tuesday on NXT.

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams headed back to the barbershop last week and had some choice words for the new North American Champion. Wes Lee isn’t stepping back from the spotlight and is welcoming the challenge from the former “A Champion.”

Preview (via WWE) - Apollo Crews has visions of an NXT Title reign, but JD McDonagh has been laying waste to everyone in the championship picture.

Following a brutal takedown of Axiom last week, the sadistic McDonagh let Crews know he was the next one in his sights.

Who will come out on top when the two high-level Superstars go toe-to-toe?

Don’t miss the hard-hitting action tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

