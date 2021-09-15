WWE NXT Ratings and Viewership 9.14.21

Last night was a “rebirth” of NXT as we saw the launch of NXT 2.0. We saw multiple debuts, a new NXT Champion crowned and the wedding of the century.

The show drew an average of 770k and ranked 10th

The main event was the wedding of In-Dex which saw Dexter Lumis speak for the first time ever.

