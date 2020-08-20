WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership 8/19/20

WWE NXT was the go home show for the very anticipated Takeover XXX show this weekend. The show featured Velveteen Dream defeating Finn Balor in the main event to qualify for the North American Title ladder match this weekend. The show also saw Johnny Gargano qualify for that same match, Raquel Gonzalez make her return to help beat down Dakota Kai and Pat McAfee and Adam Cole face off in the ring before their match-up at the special event.



The show ran unopposed by AEW this week as the Elite brand was preempted by the NBA playoffs this week. You can see their viewership number below:



853,000 viewers and a .24 in the key demo ranked 23rd on cable shows in the key demo.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website