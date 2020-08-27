WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership 8/26/20 (Featuring YouTube Views)

NXT last night had no competition from both the NBA and AEW for the first time since last year on a Wednesday Night. The show featured Karrion Kross having to vacate his newly one championship due to a shoulder injury. Later in the show William Regal would announce a major Championship match for their "Super Tuesday" event next week. The show also featured Breezango winning their first championships in WWE or NXT. Also Santos Escobar defending his title successfully as well as the continued rivalry of Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai along with Raquel Gonzalez.



You can see the viewership below:

824k and .24 in the key demo



Here are the top 5 YouTube clips from NXT last night:

1. Karrion Kross relinquishes NXT Championship (306k views)

2. William Regal announces massive NXT Title Match (261k views)

3. Ciampa sends vicious message (193k)

4. Io Shirai/Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai/Raquel Gonzalez (184k views)

5. Wade Barrett settles in at commentary (170k views)