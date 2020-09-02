WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership (9/1/20)

WWE NXT moved to Tuesday Night last night due to a preempt from the NHL Playoffs. They were able to run without AEW opposite them and featured a mega first time ever match-up. A fatal 4 way one hour ironman match between four of the biggest names in NXT history. The historic match ended in a draw with both Finn Balor and Adam Cole finishing with two falls a piece.

The show also featured Bronson Reed losing to Timothy Thatcher, Candice LeRae getting a win and Rhea Ripley challenging Mercedes Martinez to a cage match for next week. Here is an article as well of me looking at what it could mean for AEW and NXT if the show permanently moved to Tuesday nights. You can see the viewership numbers for NXT last night below:



849,000 with a .26 this was the second best viewed episode of NXT in 2020.