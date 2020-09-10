WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership 9/8/20

NXT once again brought you a Super Tuesday special and once again did very well in viewership. The show was headlined by a title match between Finn Balor and Adam Cole for the NXT championship. The match saw the crowning of Finn Balor as champion as well as Rhea Ripley defeating Mercedes Martinez in a cage match in the main event.

The show drew 838,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demo and got them ranked 15th on cable. These are slightly down from last week's show which had 849,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo.