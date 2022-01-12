Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Recap 1.11.22

WWE NXT 2.0 Recap 1.11.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 we witnessed the fallout from last week’s New Year’s Evil. 

We saw a superstar make their in-ring debut, a team punched their ticket to The Dusty Rhodes Classic and a hell of a main event match.

Here are the full results:

The new NXT Champion kicked off the show:

Santos Escobar defeated Xyon Quinn but he had a little bit of help

Cameron Grimes defeated Damon Kemp

NXT 2.0 is all about Mandy Rose 

Malakai Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Joe Gacy and Harland via Disqualification and earned a spot in The Dusty Classic

Tony D’Angelo defeated Pete Dunne in a Crowbar in a Pole Match

Persia Pirotta, Indi Hartwell and Wendy Choo defeated Amari Miller, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. This was Wendy Choo’s debut match.

Looks like Kay Lee Ray is coming for Mandy Rose 

Solo Sikoa vs Boa end in Double Countout

AJ Styles defeated Grayson Waller 

After the match Styles welcomed back LA Knight

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

D7A819CB-A8B7-4811-823A-DE7BBB620751
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Recap 1.11.22

WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: New Year’s Evil Fallout 1.11.22

ABA95572-D0E9-445E-870C-B38E5CF1FCF0
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap 1.10.22

D712B81F-C394-4CB7-9257-9B5057F98CE4
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 1.10.22

BE2C5131-0483-4050-8204-A7E254BCC315
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Recap 1.7.22

D69555F1-95EA-427A-BB31-45B009F57245
WWE

WWE 2022 Royal Rumble Entrant Tracker

CE315B3B-F2F1-4A14-8BC5-F9F60B8904CE
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Current Impact Wrestling Champion Announced For WWE Royal Rumble

Lesnar
WWE News

Brock Lesnar Fights For The WWE Title At Day One