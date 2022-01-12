WWE NXT 2.0 Recap 1.11.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 we witnessed the fallout from last week’s New Year’s Evil.

We saw a superstar make their in-ring debut, a team punched their ticket to The Dusty Rhodes Classic and a hell of a main event match.

Here are the full results:

The new NXT Champion kicked off the show:

Santos Escobar defeated Xyon Quinn but he had a little bit of help

Cameron Grimes defeated Damon Kemp

NXT 2.0 is all about Mandy Rose

Malakai Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Joe Gacy and Harland via Disqualification and earned a spot in The Dusty Classic

Tony D’Angelo defeated Pete Dunne in a Crowbar in a Pole Match

Persia Pirotta, Indi Hartwell and Wendy Choo defeated Amari Miller, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. This was Wendy Choo’s debut match.

Looks like Kay Lee Ray is coming for Mandy Rose

Solo Sikoa vs Boa end in Double Countout

AJ Styles defeated Grayson Waller

After the match Styles welcomed back LA Knight

