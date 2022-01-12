WWE NXT 2.0 Recap 1.11.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 we witnessed the fallout from last week’s New Year’s Evil.
We saw a superstar make their in-ring debut, a team punched their ticket to The Dusty Rhodes Classic and a hell of a main event match.
Here are the full results:
The new NXT Champion kicked off the show:
Santos Escobar defeated Xyon Quinn but he had a little bit of help
Cameron Grimes defeated Damon Kemp
NXT 2.0 is all about Mandy Rose
Malakai Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Joe Gacy and Harland via Disqualification and earned a spot in The Dusty Classic
Tony D’Angelo defeated Pete Dunne in a Crowbar in a Pole Match
Persia Pirotta, Indi Hartwell and Wendy Choo defeated Amari Miller, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. This was Wendy Choo’s debut match.
Looks like Kay Lee Ray is coming for Mandy Rose
Solo Sikoa vs Boa end in Double Countout
AJ Styles defeated Grayson Waller
After the match Styles welcomed back LA Knight
