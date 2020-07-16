WWE NXT Recap (7/15/20)

NXT has been on fire lately! The Great American Bash was a great success and changed the landscape of NXT going into the future. Last night's episode was the first night of the Limitless era of NXT and despite there being no Bash to celebrate, no Adam Cole (Bay-Bay), and oddly enough no tag team titles, this was a pretty strong night in a string of pretty strong episodes of the yellow brand as of late. This was a pretty stacked episode this week; we got two title matches and planted a lot of seeds going into the future, and this writer loves seeds!

But before we get into my top 5 takeaways from NXT last night, we have not one but two honorable mentions this week...

Honorable Mention: Legado del Fantasma Promo

Legado del Fantasma, as I said last week, has that new car scent to them still. The promo between the trio of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza sitting around the table talking about their win last week, and speaking about their individual strengths and plans going forward did more for me than anything they've done prior to their win last week, and we have a reason further invest in the three luchadors going forward. I really liked this promo, real quality stuff. It would have made the top 5 if the show wasn't so stacked. Escobar himself had the line of the night "Sometimes you have to tear things down in order to build them back up", I felt that...

Honorable Mention: Indi Impresses In First NXT Win Over Blackheart

I normally only do one honorable mention per week, but this week due to how impressed I was with this match, I couldn't pass this up. Indi Hartwell was a signing last year that I was pretty high on and seeing her get her first win on NXT TV was pretty cool! Getting a win over an established TV presence and up and comer like Shotzi Blackheart was well...impressive. The ending was part of a callback to last week where Shotzi rolled over Robert Stone's leg with a tank, I can't make this up, and came down to cause a distraction that allowed Aliyah to push Blackheart off the top rope when she had the match won and crash hard, which led to a boot to the face and the pin. Blackheart and Aliyah/Stone will be the story going forward but this mention is a big congratulations to Hartwell. This writer thinks that she can be a real player, in the best division in all of wrestling.

Now...let's get into the list!

5 - Keith Lee Opening Promo The show this week opened up with our NXT North American Champion and new NXT Champion, Keith Lee addressing the NXT Universe and it was probably the best promo he's cut in NXT. Lee addressed the fans, the locker room, his coach who recently passed away, and acknowledged that his current position was not one built on self success but with the help of others. This led him to call out his long-time friend and rival Dominik Dijakovic and offered him to help celebrate his accomplishment with a title match later on in the evening. After some reluctance, Dijakovic accepted. This felt genuine from Lee, who is a gifted speaker when not directed and it showed here, this was really good and set the pace for the rest of the evening. Dijakovic was the perfect call out and perfect opponent given their storied history. 1 / 5

