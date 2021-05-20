WWE NXT Releases

Yesterday the wrestling world was informed about eight NXT releases. Five of them had been on NXT TV and other WWE specials within the past year. We just recently got news on a MAJOR release today. So in total that makes nine NXT releases.

Here is the list of all the releases between today and yesterday:

Drake Wuertz:

Drake Wuertz is a former WWE/NXT referee that first signed with the company back in 2014. Before signing with WWE he wrestled on the indies as Drake Younger for CZW, EVOVLE, and Dragon Gate USA. He was known for his deathmatch style. After signing with WWE in 2014 he retired from in ring competition. In 2016 he made his return to CZW as he was inducted into their hall of fame. At the time of his release(May 19th, 2021) he had been promoted to head referee in NXT and was under fire for scandalous comments he made during a zoom meeting while wearing his referee shirt.

Alexander Wolfe:

Wolfe began training to become a wrestler at the age of 13 and made the rounds in Germany and Europe. It was in 2015 when he signed with WWE as part of the initial Performance Center recruits. In 2016 he would begin teaming up with Impact Wrestling current star Madman Fulton fka Sawyer Fulton before joining Eric Young and Nikki Cross and forming the faction known as Sanity. Fulton and Wolfe would then enter the Dusty Classic making it to the semi-finals losing to TM-61. It was at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III where they defeated the Authors of Pain to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. At the time of his release (May 19th, 2021) he was apart of the NXT/NXT UK faction known as IMPERIUM. This week he was kicked out of the group as Fabin Aichner and Marcel Barthel after coming up short against Killian Dain.

Kavita Devi:

Kavita Devi is a former powerlifting champion before training to become a professional wrestler at WWE Hall of Famer Great Khali’s wrestling school. She was signed to WWE in October 2017 after she had competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic and losing to Dakota Kai in the first round. She began training at the PC in 2018 and made her WrestleMania debut in the inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal eliminating Sarah Logan. She then made an NXT live event appearance. She would then return in the 2018 Mae Young Classic losing to the returning Kaitlyn in the first round. She would make her final appearance in a video promo at WWE Superstar Spectacle in January of this year.

Brandi Lauren/Skylar Story:

Brandi Lauren made her professional wrestling debut back in 2016. She would then make appearances at Shine, Full Throttle Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. She even made an appearance on NXT TV back in 2018 losing to Lacey Evans. It was announced last year that she had signed with WWE only to get released yesterday (May 19th, 2021).

Jake Clemons:

Clemons signed with WWE last year in October of last year after WWE had bought out EVOLVE. He is best known for being Seth Rollins referee and a disciple on RAW after he screwed over Kevin Owens in his match against Randy Orton. It was announced yesterday (May 19th, 2021) that he was released from the company but also had a booking lined up.

Ezra Judge/EJ Nduka:

Ezra Judge is a professional bodybuilder and a former professional football and arena football player. He was a defensive end linebacker. Before signing with WWE he had two tryouts one in 2018 and the other in 2019. He was then released from his contract yesterday(May 19th, 2021).

Jessamyn Duke:

Duke is a former MMA fighter who appeared on the 18th season of The Ultimate Fighter she wouldn’t win the season but eventually make her UFC debut in 2013 winning via unanimous decision. She would have her final fight in 2015 losing via unanimous decision. She then transitioned into professional wrestling in 2018 and signed with WWE alongside one of her best friends Marina Shafir. Her and Shafir were also friends with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey. Shafir and Duke would make their debuts at Evolution helping Baszler to regain the NXT Women’s Championship. They would go on to make two other appearances on NXT in losing efforts. Before her release yesterday (May 19th, 2021) she had transitioned from the ring to working for Up Up Down Down.

Vanessa Bourne:

Bourne would make her professional wrestling debut back in 2015 before being trained by Rikishi in 2016. Later that year she would sign to WWE and make her NXT debut at a live event. The following year she would return to NXT winning a Mae Young Classic Qualifying Match. In the tournament she would be eliminated in the first round by current NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb. In 2019 she would team with Aliyah to form The Highers. She was then called up to the main roster in January of 2020 but nothing came of it as she was released yesterday (May 19th, 2021).

Velveteen Dream:

Dream began his professional wrestling career in 2014 where he debuted for Maryland Championship Wrestling. It was there he would team up with Lio Rush and they would win the MCW Tag Team Championship. The following year he would be casted for the revival of WWE’s reality show Tough Enough. He made it to episode 5 before being eliminated. After being cut from the show he would still sign with WWE and make he NXT debut at a live event. He would then make his TV debut losing to Austin Aries in 2016 and got attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura after challenging him. In 2017 he would debut the Velveteen Dream character and go on to defeat Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship in 2019. He would then go on to lose the title to Roderick Strong on the NXT on USA debut. He was later exposed in a texting scandal which lead to sporadic appearances and wrestled his final match losing to Adam Cole on December 23rd, 2020. It was announced today (May 20th, 2021) that he was released from the company.

