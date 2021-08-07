WWE NXT Releases 8.6.21

Tonight during SmackDown the air was just let out of the WWE Universe as tons of talent on the NXT brand were released.

Here is the full list of the released talent:

Bobby Fish:

He signed with WWE back in 2017 and immediately made a stable called The Undisputed Era with Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. Fish went on to become a two time tag team champion. Earlier this year the faction would disband and this past Tuesday was Fish’s last match as he lost to Roderick Strong.

Bronson Reed:

He signed with WWE back in 2019 and participated in the 2019 NXT Breakout Tournament. He recently beat Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match to win the NXT North American Championship on the May 18th, 2021 edition of NXT. He would go on to hold the title for 41 days before dropping to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on the June 29th, 2021 edition of NXT.

Jake Atlas:

He signed with WWE back in 2018 and would make his NXT debut in 2020. During his time in WWE he wrestled in the Cruiserweight Division. This week he also celebrated his five year wrestling debut anniversary.

Ari Sterling:

Ari Sterling formerly known as Alex Zayne signed with WWE in December of last year and recently made his debut earlier this year. Before being released he only had a total of nine matches. His final match is tonight against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kushida on 205 Live.

Kona Reeves:

He signed with WWE back in 2014 making his debut in the inaugural Dusty Classic. He would go on to wrestle on both NXT and NXT UK. He recently was out with injury but was just got cleared.

Leon Ruff:

He signed with WWE back in 2020 but would make appearances on NXT in 2019. He would go on to make more appearances on the black and gold brand and RAW before winning the NXT North American Championship from Johnny Gargano on the November 11th, 2020 edition of NXT. He would only hold the title for 25 days.

Stephon Smith:

He was signed with WWE back in 2019 as a referee for the black and gold brand.

Tyler Rust:

He was signed with WWE back in December of last year. He would go on to have a standout match with former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. He recently returned to NXT apart of the Diamond Mine but lost in a tag team match along with Roderick Strong against Kushida and Bobby Fish.

Zechariah Smith:

He signed with WWE back in 2020 and was training at the Performance Center. He never made his in-ring debut but Smith is beat known for his time on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s competition show known as The Titan Games. He is a giant standing tall at 7 feet.

Asher Hale:

He signed with WWE back in earlier this year and would debut on NXT losing to Cameron Grimes on the May 4th edition. He would eventually pick up his first win on the May 28th edition of 205 Live against Tony Nese.

Giant Zanjeer:

He signed with WWE sometime over past couple of years. He would finally make his debut at the January 26th, 2021 Superstar Spectacle. He would go on to win an eight man tag team match.

Mercedes Martinez:

She signed with WWE back in January 2020 and comes in with over two decades of experience. She has competed in both Mae Young Classics, made appearances on RAW and was apart of the faction known as Retribution for a short time. She recently wrestled on NXT and lost in a triple threat match for the NXT Women’s Title. She then went on to lose to Xia Li at TakeOver In Your House 2021 and then again in a mixed tag match.

