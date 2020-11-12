WWE NXT Results (11/11/20)

Last night's edition of WWE NXT was nothing short of a gold rush as we were treated to THREE championship matches.

The show kicked off with a title change and the main event of the night was a rematch from Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Here are the results:

Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to become the NEW NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPION:

Results (via WWE) - Johnny Gargano set out to finally put an end to his championship curse, but what unfolded was instead his worst nightmare. His "Wheel of Challengers" landed on Leon Ruff's name — written on a piece of tape and conspicuous by its contrast to the other names on the list. Gargano mostly dominated the up-and-comer as former North American Champion Damian Priest watched from behind the barricade in the Capitol Wrestling Center. One mistake proved costly, however, as Ruff dodged a superkick and pinned Gargano's shoulders to the mat with a clever crucifix, stunning Gargano and the NXT Universe to become the new NXT North American Champion. Moments later, an incensed Gargano emerged backstage for a heated exchange with Priest, whom he blamed for his title loss. Meanwhile, Priest enjoyed the scene almost as much as Ruff himself, even giving Ruff the keys to his car to make a swift getaway before Gargano could find him.

Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship:

Results (via WWE) - After taking out the rest of Legado del Fantasma, Jake Atlas finally got his opportunity to challenge the NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Atlas deftly evaded Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde's attempts at interference, turning the use of a lead pipe against them to neutralize both. Mendoza and Wilde were later banned from ringside. Though Atlas scored a near-fall after a spectacular springboard blockbuster, the champion soon seized control with a top-rope Frankensteiner and frog splash. Escobar narrowly countered Atlas' attempt at his Cartwheel DDT, planting him to continue his dominant reign atop the Cruiserweight division.

Raquel González DESTROYED Boa after a no show from Xi Li:

Results (via WWE) - Boa made the mistake of being the one to deliver bad news to Raquel González, who soon made him pay the price. "Big Mami Cool" decimated Boa, repeatedly throwing him into the barricade plexiglass and leaving him begging for mercy until the beatdown ended with a devastating choke bomb. Shortly thereafter, a bizarre light filled the Capitol Wrestling Center, with an unknown man presenting an envelope to Boa and marking his hand with ink in cryptic fashion.

Candice LeRae defeated Toni Storm:

Results (via WWE) - Candice LeRae won an ultra-competitive bout against Toni Storm, though she needed a shortcut to do so. The Poison Pixie used the ropes for leverage on the winning pinfall, and Storm took exception, blasting LeRae afterward with right hands until LeRae's recent masked accomplice emerged to initiate a two-on-one assault. Shotzi Blackheart, whose tank was destroyed last week by LeRae, hit the scene to even the odds but was eventually taken out by the masked figure, who later revealed herself to be Indi Hartwell. What does the future hold for this alliance, and what's in it for Hartwell?

Timothy Thatcher defeated Dexter Lumis:

Results (via WWE) - Timothy Thatcher repeatedly found himself incredulous with Dexter Lumis' resilience, as NXT's Tortured Artist kept coming right back at Thatcher regardless of whatever he threw at Lumis. Thatcher eventually weakened Lumis' right arm as the unique clash of styles progressed, though Lumis rallied and delivered a huge senton from the top rope. Cameron Grimes jumped on the ring apron before Lumis could lock in Silence, giving Thatcher the opening he needed to apply an armbar before transitioning into a pin. Grimes wasn't satisfied with merely costing Lumis the match, as he assaulted his rival, eventually wrapping a burlap sack around his head and hitting a massive Cave-In on the outside.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Breezango to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship:

Results (via WWE) - Breezango started quickly and impressively, showing off their seasoned team chemistry with quick tags and well-executed combination attacks. But the presence of Pete Dunne at ringside proved to be a crucial factor, as Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan took control when Dunne grabbed Tyler Breeze's leg out of the view of the official. Pat McAfee's distraction of the referee backfired, as Drake Maverick came to ringside and used the opportunity to blast Lorcan with a kick before taking down the former NFL All-Pro as well. Fandango drew the nearest of near-falls after hitting a top-rope leg drop, but he was soon left to a 2-on-1 disadvantage after Dunne took out Breeze, and Lorcan & Burch secured the win after hitting their double-team elevated DDT. Maverick continued to try to bring the fight, but he was quickly neutralized by McAfee's posse, and they ruthlessly assaulted all three men. McAfee unleashed a booming punt to Breeze as if he were a football to culminate the onslaught and once again make a massive statement.

