WWE NXT 2.0 Results 11.2.21

Tonight we witnessed all the fallout from the havoc that was NXT Halloween Havoc.

Mandy Rose Kicked Off The Show:

The new NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose kicked off the show to gloat about defeating Raquel Gonzalez last week.

We also saw former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, Zoey Stark get laid out by Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

This would lead to Io Shirai to come out and attack Rose which would end up leading to a brawl between all three members of Toxic Attraction and Io Shirai, Kacey Kayden and Kacy Catanzaro.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade:

This was the first match of the night as the returning Kai took on the undefeated Jade.

Since returning last week there seems to be a shift in Kai. During the match it was all Jade but Kai would eventually get back in the game and hit her with a Scorpion Kick leading to a running boot in the corner for the win.

After the match Kai was done as she continue the assault leading to her draping a table on her and looking to stomp on her but would instead lay her skateboard across her and walking away.

We then see MSK as they are on an adventure to find the man behind the MSK name:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Xyon Quin defeated Robert Stone:

Last week these two got into an altercation at the Halloween party which led to Stone being driven through a table. Later that week Stone would call out Quin. Tonight Stone called out Quin leading to some singing, dancing and Quin driving Stone through the mat for the quick and decisive win.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Legado Del Fantasma defeated Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner:

This was a solid match between both teams. This was a back and forth contest with Wagner and O’Reilly was in control for the first part

but Legado was able to turn the tide during the commercial break. Down the stretch Legado was able to take out Kyle and roll up Wagner for the win.

Looks like Franky Monet is done with The Robert Stone Brand after tonight:

Bron Breakker defeated Andre Chase:

Andre Chase hosted an open challenge and looked to make this a teachable moment. I think the students should look for a new school:

After the match we heard from Bron Breakker who still has gold on his mind;

1 Gallery 1 Images

We heard from the new NXT Tag Team Champions who got a TOXIC distraction.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Tony D’Angelo finally got his time to shine on Lashing Out with Lash Legend. He also came face to face with the recently kidnap victim and producer of the show, Mark.

One good thing to come out of this is that Lash Legend gets to buy herself something nice:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Solo Sikoa defeat Jeet Rama:

This was the NXT debut match of the Samoan Street fighter, Solo Sikoa. He made quick work of Jeet Rama and hit a top rope splash for the win.

We got to know a little bit about NXT’s newest tag team of Briggs and Jenson:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Boa defeated Grayson Waller:

This was a good match to highlight the skills of Waller as LA Knight was on commentary. Waller was on a roll until he was distracted by Knight and Boa picks up the win.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Cameron Grimes paid a visit to Duke’s Poker Room and was able to beat the house.

1 Gallery 1 Images

We hear from the NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa who was quickly interrupted by NXT North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

As Ciampa was making his way to the back he bumped into a former long time rival.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis:

This was the main event of the night and made due to what happened last week between these four at the haunted house. This was a very solid and fun match between these two teams that saw Johnny and Dexter play up the father and son role as Gargano got to wear one of Lumis’ gloves and did the signature crawl.

Both teams went back and forth trading momentum. Lumis look to have this match in the bag as he locked in The Silencer on Hayes but it was a shoe from Trick Williams that allowed for Hayes to hit the top rope leg drop for the win.

