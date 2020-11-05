WWE NXT Results (11/4/20)

Last night's edition of NXT we witness the fall out of Halloween Havoc. We saw two women's matches and Tommaso Ciampa take on Velveteen Dream in the main event.

Here are the results of last night's show:

Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon:

Results(via WWE) - Ember Moon came up short in achieving payback against Dakota Kai thanks to Raquel González. Moon, who was viciously attacked by Kai two weeks ago after a victory, pulled out all the stops with high-octane offense. Kai turned the tables when she countered a crossface into an armbar, but she made a costly mistake when she trash-talked one of the best in NXT history and slapped her in the face, seemingly awakening the fire in Moon. Though Moon appeared poised to hit the Eclipse, González caught her attention by climbing on the apron, and the split-second loss of focus for Moon made her easy prey for Kai's Go-To Kick.

Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes:

Results(via WWE) - The demons of last week's Haunted House of Terror Match against Dexter Lumis were clearly still haunting Cameron Grimes, who appeared beyond skittish in his tussle with Kushida. NXT's resident Time Splitter took full advantage, exploiting Grimes' anxiety. Kushida's reversal of an O'Connor roll by Grimes knocked the official out of the ring, however, leaving no one present to call for the bell as Grimes tapped to Kushida's vaunted Hoverboard Lock. A second referee arrived — one bearing an eerie resemblance to a zombie that stalked The Technical Savage a week earlier — and Grimes completely lost it. Moments later, Grimes tapped to another hold by Kushida while screaming in terror.

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs Ever-Rise Ended in No Contest:

Results(via WWE) - These tag team competitors barely got out of the blocks before the new self-proclaimed "Kings of Wrestling" decimated Drake Maverick & Killian Dain, making another statement in brutal fashion. Pat McAfee declared that he, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan now ran NXT and that we'd never again hear from the four "dirtbags" known as Undisputed ERA. Dain caught up to them outside, but Dunne savagely kicked the door of their vehicle against Dain's head, leaving The Beast of Belfast in a heap outside the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Toni Storm defeated Shotzi Blackheart

Results(via WWE) - Shotzi Blackheart entered the ring in unusual fashion — without her tank and in a spectacularly foul mood, incensed by the suspicion that Toni Storm had done something with her trademark tank. The intensity continued throughout the bout as two of NXT's most promising Superstars traded hard-hitting blows, but Candice LeRae captured Blackheart's focus when she appeared on the video board. Distracted by The Poison Pixie, Blackheart was caught in Storm's nifty roll-up pin. LeRae wasn't done, as she ran over Shotzi's tank with a hummer and rendered Blackheart a devastated wreck in the ring.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Velveteen Dream:

Results (via WWE) - Tommaso Ciampa has resolved to once again become "The Greatest Sports-Entertainer of All Time," and if tonight's performance was any indication, he may be on his way. Ciampa showcased his signature ruthlessness, repeatedly targeting the cast on Velveteen Dream's left arm — at one point repeatedly smashing it over the edge of the announce table. Planted with a massive superplex, Dream dug deep to narrowly get his shoulder up on the ensuing pin attempt. But His Purple Highness' attempt at shenanigans backfired, as he introduced a chair into the ring but was blasted by a jumping knee from The Blackheart. From there, Ciampa spiked him with Willow's Belle and followed with the Fairytale Ending to put his foe away.

