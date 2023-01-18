WWE NXT Results and Recap 1.17.23
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw the fallout from New Year’s Evil and continued the road to NXT Vengeance Day.
Here are the full results and recap:
Apollo Crews and Axiom defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams
Indi Hartwell not amused by Tiffany’s attitude
Was Lyra Valkyria right?
Sol Ruca defeated Alba Fyre
Who walks out with the gold?
Grayson Waller will do whatever it takes to walk out the cage with the real gold
Gallus defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson
Thea Hail defeated Valentina Feroz
The NXT Tag Division erupted into anarchy
Bron feels that Waller would be an absolute disgrace as the leader of NXT
Tyler Bate defeated Javier Bernal
It is official
The NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria defeated Toxic Attraction