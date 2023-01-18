Skip to main content
WWE NXT Results and Recap 1.17.23

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw the fallout from New Year’s Evil and continued the road to NXT Vengeance Day. 

Here are the full results and recap:

Apollo Crews and Axiom defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams 

Indi Hartwell not amused by Tiffany’s attitude 

Was Lyra Valkyria right?

Sol Ruca defeated Alba Fyre 

Who walks out with the gold?

Grayson Waller will do whatever it takes to walk out the cage with the real gold 

Gallus defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson

Thea Hail defeated Valentina Feroz 

The NXT Tag Division erupted into anarchy 

Bron feels that Waller would be an absolute disgrace as the leader of NXT

Tyler Bate defeated Javier Bernal

It is official 

The NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria defeated Toxic Attraction 

