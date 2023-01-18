WWE NXT Results and Recap 1.17.23

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw the fallout from New Year’s Evil and continued the road to NXT Vengeance Day.

Here are the full results and recap:

Apollo Crews and Axiom defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

Indi Hartwell not amused by Tiffany’s attitude

Was Lyra Valkyria right?

Sol Ruca defeated Alba Fyre

Who walks out with the gold?

Grayson Waller will do whatever it takes to walk out the cage with the real gold

Gallus defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson

Thea Hail defeated Valentina Feroz

The NXT Tag Division erupted into anarchy

Bron feels that Waller would be an absolute disgrace as the leader of NXT

Tyler Bate defeated Javier Bernal

It is official

The NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria defeated Toxic Attraction