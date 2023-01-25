WWE NXT Results and Recap 1.24.23
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT continued to build towards NXT Vengeance Day which saw a championship summit between NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and challengers Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
We kicked things off with the ladies
Tiffany Stratton defeated Indi Hartwell
Could this really be the end of Toxic Attraction?
JD looked to play the role of party pooper
Where did Duke go?
JD McDonagh defeated Andre Chase
Kiana James and Fallon Henley defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley
Apollo at the barbershop?
New match alert for Vengeance Day
Creed Brothers defeated Drew Gulak and Hank Walker
It finally goes down…
Congratulations Stacks
Elektra Lopez defeated Wendy Choo
Hope security was on high alert
What an OMG moment
Who will join New Day and Gallus?
Alba found herself a partner after all
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
Looks like Isla Dawn left her mark on Alba
Whodunnit
It goes down at Vengeance Day
Next week
We just got…SWERVED