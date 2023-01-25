WWE NXT Results and Recap 1.24.23

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT continued to build towards NXT Vengeance Day which saw a championship summit between NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and challengers Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

We kicked things off with the ladies

Tiffany Stratton defeated Indi Hartwell

Could this really be the end of Toxic Attraction?

JD looked to play the role of party pooper

Where did Duke go?

JD McDonagh defeated Andre Chase

Kiana James and Fallon Henley defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

Apollo at the barbershop?

New match alert for Vengeance Day

Creed Brothers defeated Drew Gulak and Hank Walker

It finally goes down…

Congratulations Stacks

Elektra Lopez defeated Wendy Choo

Hope security was on high alert

What an OMG moment

Who will join New Day and Gallus?

Alba found herself a partner after all

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Looks like Isla Dawn left her mark on Alba

Whodunnit

It goes down at Vengeance Day

Next week

We just got…SWERVED