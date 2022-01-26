WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 1.25.22

Before WWE NXT went on the air it was was announced that NXT Vengeance Day would be making it’s return this year. The show will take place on Tuesday February 15 on the USA Network.

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT saw the conclusion of the quarterfinals of the Men’s Dusty Classic, a war between Solo Sioka, a number one contender’s match between Cameron Grimes and Tony D’Angelo and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

MSK defeated Jacket Time via pinfall to advance to the semifinals of the Men’s Dusty Cup.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams pulled up to arena with tonight’s musical guest OllieJayy

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar had a war of words.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Solo Sikoa defeated Boa in a No Disqualification Falls Count Anywhere Match via a Top Rope Splash through a table.

We heard from IMPERIUM who is looking to bring IMPERIUM into a new age.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Duke Hudson defeated Guru Raaj via pinfall.

After the match Dante Chen looked for some revenge from last week.

Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta defeated Toxic Attraction via pinfall.

Cora Jade tried once again to be Raquel Gonzalez’s partner for the Women’s Dusty Cup.

Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward via pinfall.

Von Wagner is back and with Robert Stone???

Io Shirai defeated Tiffany Stratton via Top Rope Moonsault.

Malcom Bivens laid down a challenge against IMPERIUM for next week.

Ollie Jayy performance

Pete Dunne made his return

Cameron Grimes defeated Tony D’Angelo via Cave In and will challenge Carmelo Hayes at NXT Vengeance Day.

Bron Breakker found him a partner.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!