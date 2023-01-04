WWE NXT Results and Recap 1.3.23

Tonight’s edition of NXT rang in the new year with the go home show for New Year’s Evil. Grayson Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect plus an Extreme Resolution Match.

Here are the full results and recap:

Carmelo Hayes defeated Apollo Crews

Axiom defeated Trick Williams

Dijack defeated Stacks

Tony D laid down the challenge

Every women wants a shot at the title. Only one will stand tall next week

Alba Frye defeated Isla Dawn

Oro Mensah defeated Javier Bernal

Did Brooks somewhat melt Kiana’s cold heart?

Who is behind this NXT Anonymous account?

Drew Gulak defeated Andre Chase

Kofi Kingston defeated Joe Gacy

The card for New Year’s Evil is STACKED

Is this a preview of things to come next week?