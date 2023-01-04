Skip to main content
WWE NXT Results and Recap 1.3.23

Tonight’s edition of NXT rang in the new year with the go home show for New Year’s Evil. Grayson Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect plus an Extreme Resolution Match. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Carmelo Hayes defeated Apollo Crews

Axiom defeated Trick Williams 

Dijack defeated Stacks

Tony D laid down the challenge 

Every women wants a shot at the title. Only one will stand tall next week 

Alba Frye defeated Isla Dawn 

Oro Mensah defeated Javier Bernal 

Did Brooks somewhat melt Kiana’s cold heart?

Who is behind this NXT Anonymous account?

Drew Gulak defeated Andre Chase 

Kofi Kingston defeated Joe Gacy

The card for New Year’s Evil is STACKED 

Is this a preview of things to come next week?

