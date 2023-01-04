WWE NXT Results and Recap 1.3.23
Tonight’s edition of NXT rang in the new year with the go home show for New Year’s Evil. Grayson Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect plus an Extreme Resolution Match.
Here are the full results and recap:
Carmelo Hayes defeated Apollo Crews
Axiom defeated Trick Williams
Dijack defeated Stacks
Tony D laid down the challenge
Every women wants a shot at the title. Only one will stand tall next week
Alba Frye defeated Isla Dawn
Oro Mensah defeated Javier Bernal
Did Brooks somewhat melt Kiana’s cold heart?
Who is behind this NXT Anonymous account?
Drew Gulak defeated Andre Chase
Kofi Kingston defeated Joe Gacy
The card for New Year’s Evil is STACKED
Is this a preview of things to come next week?