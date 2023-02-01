WWE NXT Results and Recap: Stevie Turner made her in-ring debut, Who attacked Nikkita Lyons?, and Chase U punched their ticket to Vengeance Day 1.31.23
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT was the go home show for NXT Vengeance Day. Who claimed the final spot for the fatal four way NXT Tag Team Championship match?
Here are the full results and recap:
Oh no! Down went Ivy!
Indus Sher defeated The Creed Brothers
Zoey Stark defeated Indi Hartwell
Zoey looked to prove a point but Sol Ruca made the save
It takes two to get the W this Saturday
Dijack will be in a handicap match this Saturday. Wes Lee and the entire Wes Side
Dijack defeated Von Wagner
It is official
Wishing Nikkita a speedy recovery
We will have an undisputed winner this Saturday
Tyler Bate defeated Axiom
Moment Killer
No one likes a bully
Stevie Turner defeated Dani Palmer
Drew Gulak defeated Charlie Dempsey
Chase U defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade and The Dyad