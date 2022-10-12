Skip to main content
WWE NXT Results and Recap 10.11.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw the conclusion of the best of three series between Nathan Frazer and Axiom. The winner punched their ticket to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Vic Joseph welcomed WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to the NXT Commentary Booth

When Booker T met JD McDonagh

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Javier Bernal 

The headbutt heard around the world

Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom to win the Best of Three Series and qualified for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Indi Hartwell defeated Valentina Feroz

Apollo looks to leave Grayson in the dark at Halloween Havoc 

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe became number contender’s to the NXT Tag Championship 

Alba Fyre defeated Jayce Jayne 

Sonya Deville in NXT?!?!?

Wes Lee defeated Stacks

Damon Kemp will pay for his actions 

Kiana James defeated Thea Hail 

Next week on NXT 

Ilja Dragunov defeated Grayson Waller 

Bron Breakker with a major statement to close the show

