WWE NXT Results and Recap 10.11.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw the conclusion of the best of three series between Nathan Frazer and Axiom. The winner punched their ticket to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Vic Joseph welcomed WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to the NXT Commentary Booth
When Booker T met JD McDonagh
NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Javier Bernal
The headbutt heard around the world
Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom to win the Best of Three Series and qualified for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match
Indi Hartwell defeated Valentina Feroz
Apollo looks to leave Grayson in the dark at Halloween Havoc
Malik Blade and Edris Enofe became number contender’s to the NXT Tag Championship
Alba Fyre defeated Jayce Jayne
Sonya Deville in NXT?!?!?
Wes Lee defeated Stacks
Damon Kemp will pay for his actions
Kiana James defeated Thea Hail
Next week on NXT
Ilja Dragunov defeated Grayson Waller
Bron Breakker with a major statement to close the show